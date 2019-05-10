As Another Group Of Protesters Against The CJI Gets Detained, We Wonder How Much Farther Does Justice Lie

After more than 50 lawyers, students, and women’s rights activists who protested against the ‘no substance’ findings against CJI Gogoi were detained for hours by Delhi police on 7th May, a group of 26 individuals in Bengaluru met the same fate on Thursday evening as they staged a protest against the CJI.

Activist and journalist Cynthia Stephens, who was also a part of the Bengaluru protest, shared in a recent interaction with The News Minute, “They were waiting in full strength. I was one of the first to arrive and had a placard with me. While the rest were walking up to the venue, the cops said we couldn’t display placards; they told a policewoman to grab my placard and bundled me into the police van.”

She further shared that despite that fact that they had already done the needful for the protest by sending an intimation to the concerned police station, the police ended up detaining them by saying that they were not allowed to stage a protest.

vinaysreenivasa ವಿನಯ on Twitter Protesting against Judges violating the law, fighting to implement the law can get you detained in India these days.

It is rather flustering that such incidents keep happening and instead of ordering a probe into the matter the authorities are rather busy rather hampering whatever sort of protests that come up. Like we have emphasized enough that it is not a question of who is right or who is wrong here but a matter of how the entire idea of law and justice is being meddled with in India.

“Not following the proper process for handling the complaint is actually an attack on the institution and its credibility,” said activist Chayanika in a recent Twitter chat with IWB where we contemplated how the system has failed the complainant in the CJI case.

However, we spotted a glimmer of hope in journalist Deepanjana’s latest Twitter post from the Mumbai protests. Here’s the tweet:

Deepanjana on Twitter I think my favourite moment of this evening’s #SupremeInjustice protest in Mumbai was when the Mumbai Police jeep was used as a desk to quickly write up slogans on chart-paper placards.

As a number of organisations, collectives, and women activists come together in solidarity against the mockery of the law that has been made in the case and announces protests throughout the country, let’s see how long will it take for the authorities to rise from their careless slumber and take notice. Till then, our resolve remains to keep up the fight, come what may.

H/T: The News Minute