As Amal Clooney & Alia Bhatt Show Up In Playful Polkas, We Rewind To Our Favourite Dotted Looks From B-Town
- IWB Post
- April 22, 2018
Polkas are cute AF and when Amal Clooney wore them for her latest Vogue photoshoot, they were (of course) back in trend.
I don’t know what makes this look more adorable – the one-shoulder ruffled neck or her smile. Sigh, she will be our forever girl-crush.
Back home we had actor Alia Bhatt wearing a similar polka-dot sundress a week ago. So London-ish, so fashionable.
Dress up, step up! 🤓
Now that this print is all over the West and the East, it’s about time we show you some of our favourite Polka-looks from Bollywood’s celeb diary.
Take a cue from these five gorgeous women who won our hearts in the recent past wearing playful polkas:
#sistergoals❤ #aboutlastnight✨ #dinnergram #black#white#alwaysright🔳 styled by @eshaamiin1 😘
Cus she loves me 📸 @hautenehagupta
I like the polka polka 😍#screening #Partition1947 @sanjanabatra
Whether you swing and ring like jingle bells today will be directly proportional to the amount of eggnog consumed 🙄 Merry Christmas everyone!! #MerryChristmas #FiveAndAHalfDaysOfChristmas
Polka dotted days are my favourite 😄 Styled – @mohitrai Hair – @hairmakeupbymeenal Makeup – @chandini_mohindra Outfit – @hm Accessories – @anaqajewels @swarovski
