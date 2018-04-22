As Amal Clooney & Alia Bhatt Show Up In Playful Polkas, We Rewind To Our Favourite Dotted Looks From B-Town

Polkas are cute AF and when Amal Clooney wore them for her latest Vogue photoshoot, they were (of course) back in trend.



I don’t know what makes this look more adorable – the one-shoulder ruffled neck or her smile. Sigh, she will be our forever girl-crush.

Back home we had actor Alia Bhatt wearing a similar polka-dot sundress a week ago. So London-ish, so fashionable.

Dress up, step up! 🤓

Now that this print is all over the West and the East, it’s about time we show you some of our favourite Polka-looks from Bollywood’s celeb diary.

Take a cue from these five gorgeous women who won our hearts in the recent past wearing playful polkas:

Cus she loves me 📸 @hautenehagupta

I like the polka polka 😍#screening #Partition1947 @sanjanabatra