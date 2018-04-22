Sunday, April 22 2018, 10:18:15
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Lavanya Bahuguna

Blogger-in-Chief

As Amal Clooney & Alia Bhatt Show Up In Playful Polkas, We Rewind To Our Favourite Dotted Looks From B-Town

  • IWB Post
  •  April 22, 2018

Polkas are cute AF and when Amal Clooney wore them for her latest Vogue photoshoot, they were (of course) back in trend.

I don’t know what makes this look more adorable – the one-shoulder ruffled neck or her smile. Sigh, she will be our forever girl-crush.

Amal Clooney is a celebrated humanitarian, high-powered barrister, mother of twins, and fashion icon-who happens to be married to a man named George Clooney. Read our May cover story and go inside her world at the link in our bio. Amal Clooney photographed by Annie Leibovitz, styled by @tonnegood Vogue, May 2018.

118.8k Likes, 706 Comments – Vogue (@voguemagazine) on Instagram: “Amal Clooney is a celebrated humanitarian, high-powered barrister, mother of twins, and fashion…”

Back home we had actor Alia Bhatt wearing a similar polka-dot sundress a week ago. So London-ish, so fashionable.

Dress up, step up! 🤓

1m Likes, 4,897 Comments – Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Instagram: “Dress up, step up! 🤓”

Now that this print is all over the West and the East, it’s about time we show you some of our favourite Polka-looks from Bollywood’s celeb diary.

Take a cue from these five gorgeous women who won our hearts in the recent past wearing playful polkas:

#sistergoals❤ #aboutlastnight✨ #dinnergram #black#white#alwaysright🔳 styled by @eshaamiin1 😘

No Description

Cus she loves me 📸 @hautenehagupta

54.9k Likes, 227 Comments – Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Instagram: “Cus she loves me 📸 @hautenehagupta”

I like the polka polka 😍#screening #Partition1947 @sanjanabatra

38.1k Likes, 164 Comments – Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq) on Instagram: “I like the polka polka 😍#screening #Partition1947 @sanjanabatra”

Whether you swing and ring like jingle bells today will be directly proportional to the amount of eggnog consumed 🙄 Merry Christmas everyone!! #MerryChristmas #FiveAndAHalfDaysOfChristmas

27.2k Likes, 165 Comments – Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on Instagram: “Whether you swing and ring like jingle bells today will be directly proportional to the amount of…”

 

Polka dotted days are my favourite 😄 Styled – @mohitrai Hair – @hairmakeupbymeenal Makeup – @chandini_mohindra Outfit – @hm Accessories – @anaqajewels @swarovski

235.1k Likes, 1,145 Comments – Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on Instagram: “Polka dotted days are my favourite 😄 Styled – @mohitrai Hair – @hairmakeupbymeenal Makeup -…”

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X