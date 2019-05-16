As Alabama Governor Signs Anti-Abortion Bill Into Law, Women Fight For Their Right To Choose Healthcare

Alabama’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday that she signed into law an abortion bill that could punish doctors who perform abortions with life in prison.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey’s signature comes a day after the state Senate passed the bill 25 to 6, clearing the way for doctors who perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy to face a minimum of 10 years in prison, except for in cases where the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

While the new law is set to go into effect in six months, it’s expected to face a host of legal challenges. In the wake of the bill passed, Twitter saw #YouKnowMe me trending with women voicing their concerns against the law that denies their right to choose their own healthcare, highlighting the many reasons they opted for an abortion.

Jennifer N on Twitter I was sixteen. I had been raped by a school volunteer. The fetus had caused internal bleeding and I was fifteen minutes from dying. I was a Sophomore in high school…dying because of the choice of one man. It was either me or the fetus that was going to die anyway.

Dr. Erica Goldblatt Hyatt on Twitter I had a second trimester abortion. Our son never formed an airway. Had he survived birth he would have been brain dead. That wasn’t the life I wanted for him. It was the first true parenting decision I ever made. I am not a monster or a criminal. #youknowme

Cynthia Nixon on Twitter Almost 60 years ago, my mother had an illegal abortion. It was too harrowing for her to discuss, but she made sure I knew it had happened. In 2010, my wife had a legal abortion after we found out her pregnancy was not viable. We cannot and will not go back.

Ipsita Sen on Twitter YouKnowMe is brave and amazing, just like #MeToo – but it is another example of women having to re-traumatize themselves or relive their hardest moment to explain that WE MATTER. Abortion is an easy decision for some but incredibly hard for others. We shouldn’t have to do this.

Sonya❄️House Stark Forever❄️Iryna on Twitter One thing that stands out to me about the #YouKnowMe stories is that women are still justifying their choice. Ladies you don’t have to justify your decision. Not to Twitter, not to the GOP, not to anyone. Abortion is a legal right and it needs to remain that way.

Nati 🦄 ZombiUnicorn Casanova Ⓥ on Twitter I was 24, full-time college student, in a mentally & physically abusive relationship. My OB just found clump of cervical cancer & said going through with pregnancy would mean complications & could possibly risk my life. I had an abortion @ 7wks. 1 in 4 women have them #youknowme

CrissCross Applesauce on Twitter 16, had zero support system with family or partner. I came from a young mother, who came from a young mother. I refused to continue the cycle #youknowme

Beyonce’s Blackassness 👑✊🏽 on Twitter @BusyPhilipps @ManInTheHoody My daughter was 1 year old and I knew financially I couldn’t afford another baby. It was the hardest, most painful and deeply personal decision I’ve made in my life. The government involving itself in such intensely private matters is ridiculous #youknowme

Nelini Stamp on Twitter In 2012 I had an abortion, I wasn’t ready in any means to have a child I am 1 in 4 and #YouKnowMe.

Supporting these women, British actor and activist Jameela Jamil shared her abortion story saying that it was the ‘best decision’ she ever made.

Jameela Jamil 🌈 on Twitter I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined.

Jameela’s tweet about her abortion initiated a lot of men and women coming out with their views on the bill passed. Being a complex issue, her story received responses which included both negative and positive comments.

Jameela Jamil 🌈 on Twitter A LOT of men calling me a whore and telling me I “shouldn’t have opened my legs” and that I should have used contraception. Not that it justifies my right to choose, but I DID use contraception, and it didn’t work, it doesn’t always work. It could happen to you, you utter clowns.

Highlighting another concern, Jameela added: