As A Role Model, I Need To Pave The Way For Other Indian Women: Wrestler Kavita Devi

Earlier this year, Indian wrestler Kavita Devi made her debut in World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) WrestleMania as a contestant and even though she didn’t win, she did succeed in wowing everyone making her the first ever Indian women to sign for WWE.

“I do not know whether I will win a title in a month or even a year. But, my main motive is to train hard and to improve my work. That is the part that I control and that is what I will continue to do,” she said.

Before she established her career as a professional wrestler, Kavita was a weightlifter and won the gold medal in women’s weightlifting 75 kg at the 2016 South Asian Games. She started her journey as a wrestler after she joined Continental Wrestling Entertainment – a promotion owned by The Great Khali. And now she aims to help other Indian women to fulfill their dreams as well.

“I feel fortunate that I became the first Indian woman to join WWE. But, there is also a bit of pressure because I need to pave the way for other Indian women. I want to help them in every way possible and I hope that I will be able to become a role model for all the young girls in this country,” she said.



She is even more excited about the upcoming WWE tryouts in India in March 2019. “During my time, I had to go to Dubai and it was the only girl from India. Now, the popularity has grown and with the tryouts in Mumbai, women can come in large numbers to compete,” she added.

H/T: Hindustan Times