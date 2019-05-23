As 2019 Elections Witness A Massive Victory For BJP, Women Share Their Sentiments On Twitter

In its 2014 election manifesto, the BJP declared women as “nation builders” and listed a number of measures to ensure women’s empowerment. The list of promises included providing reservation for women in parliamentary and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao that aimed at saving the girl child and educating her, increasing maternity leave up to 26 weeks, providing homes to women in Gujarat, removal of GST on sanitary napkins, providing One Stop Centres to tackle gender-based violence, implementation of laws related to rape, creating acid attack victims’ welfare fund to take care of medical costs, setting up of all-women Mobile Bank, to name a few.

The BJP-led NDA’s landslide victory in these elections means different things for different people, but the political atmosphere in the run-up to this victory became increasingly divisive, something that is unlikely to change anytime soon. Even though the results have proven that an overwhelming majority of our nation agrees with the BJP’s politics, not everyone is thrilled with how they’ve contested the elections, especially in light of supporting candidates like terror-accused Sadhvi Pragya. Twitter, especially, was reflective of urban India’s sentiments over how they feel about the results. Women across the country expressed their sentiments highlighting the positive and negative about what the future holds for our country, and especially the minorities.

Huma Qureshi on Twitter We all voted and Democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to @narendramodi Hope India flourishes under your leadership.

https://twitter.com/FarahKhanAli/status/1131521818425085952

Raveena Tandon on Twitter Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi . 🇮🇳 Jai Hind. 🙏🏻

ameesha patel on Twitter The country knows what is correct for them and they have chosen their leader @narendramodi 🙏🏻

Azmi Shabana on Twitter What a strong mandate the people of India have given. Congratulations @narendramodi and NDA led by BJP.

While some rejoiced the election result, many activists, journalists, and writers also expressed their concerns pointing out some questions that needs attention.

Shabnam Hashmi on Twitter The struggle will continue. to fight hatred and bigotry to get rid of evms to safeguard the Idea of Plural, diverse India for economic equality for safeguarding our constitution to safeguard our educational institution. for finding employment for our younger generation.

Chayanika on Twitter If a terror accused out on bail can be elected, where do we begin?

Nikita Saxena on Twitter The grey clouds over an evening sky have never felt more ominous. The time to mourn will remain, the time to do better has been long upon us.

Sujatha Subramanian on Twitter We’re allowed to feel sad and angry today but I’m also going to put this out there.

Nida Kirmani on Twitter Another dark day for the Subcontinent and for the world. Hard to keep hope alive at such times, but we’ll keep trying. Heart goes out to progressives and minorities on the other side of the border. 💔😞✊🏽 #Electionsresults2019

manjula narayan on Twitter Whats every1 going on about this being Congress’ fault, RGandhi’s fault, blablabla. Nothing they did wld have made a diff. The BJP won because the Indian electorate wanted them to win. Accept it.

Raksha Kumar on Twitter Journalists need not have gone out into the field, they could have just paid more attention to their family WhatsApp groups to predict #Electionsresults2019 accurately. #Elections2019results

Priya Ramani on Twitter Indians are anti-love.

Malarăsculat on Twitter The fact that this could happen again only speaks to India’s hate and indifference towards its own people, its minorities and its marginalised. This was never or will ever be our country, where we can live free without fear, without violence. Thank you for the reminder, India.

Priyamvada Gopal on Twitter My only thought today really is about those many friends and comrades: journalists, students, academics, campaigners as well as those from minority communities in India: I want you to be safe from harm. It’s a pie-in-the-sky desire but I will worry every single day from now on.

With the beginning of a new phase for the government, we hope that our actions promote love, peace, unity, welfare of the people and inclusivity.