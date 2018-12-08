Aryan Pasha Becomes 1st Indian Transgender Man To Win A Prize At A Bodybuilding Event

Meet Aryan Pasha, the first Indian transgender man to win a prize at a bodybuilding event at Musclemania India.

Aryan Pasha, who celebrated his 27th birthday on December 1, came second in the Men’s Physique (short) category of Musclemania India, which is the local edition of a major International bodybuilding competition.

He realised early in life that he did not identify as a girl and from class 2 he wore the boys’ uniform to school. As a child, he always knew that he was a boy.

Pasha shared with scroll, “I never thought that I must win a position. I just wanted to participate and tell the world that I’m trans and can give a tough competition. So I was practising hard, giving my 100%. Because usually it [winning] doesn’t happen in the first go. There’s stage fear, mistakes in posing and things like that.”

Pasha has always been a fitness enthusiast. He played several sports in school and was a national-level skating champion. Pasha underwent sex reassignment surgery to transition to male which led to a drop in his activity level. He picked up weight training while he was studying law in Mumbai. Explaining his passion for bodybuilding, he shared with Scroll, “All boys in college want to build a good body, physique. So that’s how it started for me. Slowly it became a hobby, then a passion. Then when I decided to compete, it became a goal.”

Pasha dreamt of participating in the all-trans bodybuilding competition in Atlanta, US, the Trans FitCon, which is reportedly the only such event in the world but couldn’t get a visa. He quit his job as a lawyer so that he could focus on Musclemania India and took on the challenge to compete in men’s category.

“Competing against men brought its unique set of challenges” he told Scroll, since his body does not produce testosterone naturally, it does not respond to his workouts as fast as that of the average cisgender man (someone whose gender identity corresponds with their biological sex), meaning he has to put in more effort to get the same results.

Pasha is happy and proud to have been able to compete and win the competition.

H/T: Scroll