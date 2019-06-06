Arushi Aggarwal Shares Warm Stories Of Her Women Artisans Who Make Traditional Quilts

Armed with a design degree, when Arushi Aggarwal from Mumbai decided to revive handlooms and handmade lifestyle products back in May 2013, not everyone was sure of her decision.

Well, to be honest, leaving a well-paid job and helping local artisans sustain isn’t an easy task. Definitely, a wise one, though.

In a tender voice, Arushi told us all about her project – The Initiative, over the phone. Below are the excerpts.

IWB: What is the story behind the name ‘The Initiative?’

Arushi: We wanted it to sound like a collective where artisans come and create. It’s an initiative to introduce a handmade lifestyle culture in and outside India. We might have started with one product; however, today we are enthusiastically adding varieties of product lines. For now, we specialize in godhadis (traditional quilts).

Organic cotton, upcycled, hand quilted. This beauty checks all the right boxes. #organiccotton #upcycled #handmade #handquilted #madeinindia #attheinitiative A photo posted by The Initiative (@_theinitiative) on Apr 12, 2016 at 7:47pm PDT

IWB: When we say handloom and handmade, how broad are we talking?

Arushi: From your handbag to your bedsheet. From tiffin case to laptop sleeve, these handcrafted artworks can be used everywhere. Recently, a corporate house asked us to create hundreds of gifts for its techies. I heard, they loved the surprise!

IWB: Is India still negotiating with the prices of handmade products?

Arushi: Sadly, yes. Machine-made things are readily available whereas handmade needs time. Sometimes, it takes months and even years. The kind of effort and quality work that one puts into creating these beauties is worth all the love and support.

IWB: We can see a lot of women artisans working for you. Tell us a little about them.

Arushi: We don’t provide 9 to 5 jobs. Our philosophy is to enjoy work wherever you are, and so, we promote ‘work from home.’ These women have to look after their houses and therefore, we give them the liberty to choose their working hours.

IWB: Then how do you meet the deadlines?

Arushi: Once a month, we come together to distribute work and set guidelines. All of us take the work at home until next time when we meet to submit it.

IWB: Have they ever shared with you how their lives got transformed?

Arushi: Apart from becoming financially independent, these women now believe in their capabilities. They are now aware that they can create something as useful as a quilt or a scarf and as beautiful as a tea-cozy set. The products they make are sold overseas, and they couldn’t be more proud. Sometimes, people write back to us addressing the artists who make the products they buy. You should see the smiles on their faces upon receiving appreciation from the buyers.

IWB: On this note, tell us what they say about you?

Arushi: *laughs*

IWB: Come on, share with us the best compliment you’ve received so far.

Arushi: There is a friend of mine who was super cynical when I began this venture. He might have considered it as a hobby, I guess, that I would soon get over. Over the years, he had never shown interest in the work we do. However, a few days back he bought something for his wife. Though he didn’t say it, his action showed us that he now believes in our mission.

IWB: That’s wonderful, isn’t it? Lastly, what is your first memory of handmade love?

Arushi: My granny used to make all sorts of winter wear for the kids in the house. From woolen scarves to sweaters and crochet table and cushion covers, she knew every art. A few years back when I was leaving for Denmark, I remember how, in a span of one week, she knitted me few sweaters. In the home, too, we have everything that she and her mother-in-law had made. I call them vintage-love.

Photo source: Rohan Potdar

This article was first published on February 18, 2017.