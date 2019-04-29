Arundhati Subramaniam On The Role Of Female Body In Spiritual Poetry

Recently, an event titled ‘Wild Women’ was held in Mumbai, which is a combination of poetry and celebrating the women mystics and poets of India. The event was curated by award-winning author Arundhati Subramaniam. She has written eleven books on prose and poetry, among which is her book ‘When God Is A Traveller,’ which was the Season Choice of the Poetry Book Society and was also shortlisted for the T. S. Eliot Prize. She writes extensively on matters of spirituality and culture and has worked as a critic, poetry editor, and curator.

On the differences between the works of male poets and female poets, Arundhati says, “While this question merits too long a response, let me just say this: if women today walk a city street differently from men, is it surprising that they have walked the spiritual path differently too? There are differences, but I am wary of freezing them into facile demarcations. I am not suggesting, for instance, that women mystical poetry is superior to that of its male counterpart. I just hope that hearing these women in poetry, in song, in conversation, will fine-tune our understanding of the singular timbre of their voices. It’s about listening to some remarkable individuals, not just to a category.”

Arundhati’s session at the event discussed the female body in spiritual poetry, which isn’t something that would normally be associated with it. She says, “I’ve been startled and inspired by the visceral quality, the unabashed eroticism, the celebration of embodiment, the joy of incarnation, the freedom of self-discovery that suffuses many of these poems.”

When asked if the world has become more accepting of female poets, Arundhati replies that the challenges are still there but in a different form. “But let me also say this: we live in a world that often sees the spiritual journey as outmoded, irrelevant. That is why we have turned the mystics of our past into toothless saints, calendar art, decorative oddities. The absence of a supportive spiritual ecosystem today can make life more challenging for women and men on a spiritual path. And yet, this is a world in which individual freedoms are prized and protected more than ever before. This may pose its challenges, but I believe it is something to be grateful for,” she adds.

H/T: FirstPost

Feature Image