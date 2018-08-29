Arundhati Roy Condemns Police Raids In Homes Of Human Rights Activists, Says It Is ‘Absolutely Perilous’

On Tuesday, the Pune police raided the homes of 10 activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad, and Goa, and detained five of them. As per the search warrants and witness documents, the raids were linked to the ongoing investigations into the public meeting organized days before the caste clashes that took place on January 1st at Bhima Koregaon near Pune.

The ones whose houses were searched are Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, Stan Swamy in Ranchi, Varavara Rao and his family members in Hyderabad. Two other activists, Kranti and Naseem’s houses were also searched in Hyderabad along with Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde’s house in Goa.

Reacting to the news, writer and activist Arundhati Roy on Tuesday said, “It is as close to a declaration of an Emergency as we will ever get.” She added how these days, anyone who stands up for justice or against Hindu majoritarianism is labeled a criminal.

“That the raids are taking place on the homes of lawyers, poets, writers, Dalit rights activists and intellectuals – instead of on those who make up lynch mobs and murder people in broad daylight – tells us very clearly where India is headed,” she said.

“What is happening is absolutely perilous,” she added. “It is in preparation for the coming elections. We cannot allow this to happen. We have to all come together. Otherwise, we will lose every freedom that we cherish.”

Among those arrested are Sudha Bharadwaj, P Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, and Gautam Navlakha.

“We are fighting for a new Chhattisgarh…a Chhattisgarh for the toilers of the state. Here is a state rich in resources. It has water, forests, and land in abundance, but its people are so poor. The state is witnessing disproportionate growth and there is no equitable distribution of benefits to everyone. If I am fighting for the marginalized communities, I have no choice but to fight against those oppressing them – from corrupt politicians and forest departments to companies not giving proper wages and safety to workers,” Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer, had said in an interview with Mint in 2015.

H/T: Scroll