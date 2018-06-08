Artists, Writers, And Rationalists Are Being Silenced, Says Filmmaker Nandita Das

When it comes to creative freedom in India, one has to accept that artists, writers, and rationalists are often limited from expressing their thoughts, and attacked in some form or the other if they do. Take Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, remember the pointless controversies it was embroiled in and the conservatives and right-wing groups who became the unwanted moral police?

In an interview with Hindustan Times, acclaimed actor and filmmaker Nandita Das shares her views on the continued attempts made to silence creative voices.

“These days whether it is media or individuals, people are being censored by self-proclaimed vigilante groups or are self-censoring themselves, out of fear,” said Nandita.

“Conservatives and right-wing groups are increasingly becoming the moral police. At the same time, official censoring bodies are becoming more bigoted and their rulings are getting more and more subjective and arbitrary,” added Nandita.

She remarks how “artists, writers, rationalists are all being attacked in some form or the other and are being silenced”. “A society can grow and develop only when it gives space for dissent and free thinking. And this shrinking space threatens democracy and human progress,” she said.

Her upcoming film, Manto, which traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto will release in India in September. Manto had penned 22 collections of stories comprising a novel, essays, personal sketches and movie scripts and was primarily known for his storylines that revolved around the ordeal of partition as well as sexuality.

“Manto was tried for obscenity six times because he wrote about sex workers, giving them dignity that was rare and used the language of the street, deemed inappropriate. He said, ‘If you can’t bear my stories, it is because we live in unbearable times’,” she said.

She also talked about the calls to put a temporary ban on Pakistani talent who had been working in the Hindi film industry, asserting that art should build bridges and not walls.

“When there is political tension, culture can become the means to bring people closer, lessen prejudice and trigger conversations. If we want to be peaceful, we need to have peaceful co-existence with our neighbors,” she said.

H/T: Hindustan Times