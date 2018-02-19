Artist Yasmin Jahan Nupur Hopes To Weave The Future Of The Fading Jamdani Art

The Exhibit 320 gallery in Lado Sarai, Delhi is all-decked up in gold-colored threads of an intricately designed fishing net. But that’s not the only attraction here, a tall curtain length, cream-colored jamdani cotton panel hangs from the ceiling in another corner of the gallery, with the words “Nobody Bought Anybody’s Silence”- all by artist Yasmin Jahan Nupur.

It was since her childhood that her interest in the fading art form of Jamdani weaving was piqued when she saw her mother embroider. The centuries-old jamdani weaving beckoned her to explore its history, its community, and the material. Her 12 artworks on display in the gallery are proof of how she has been lending her imagination to the art for the last 10 years. Since 2006, she has observed the life of the jamdani weavers closely and given employment to them at her studio in Dhaka. But sadly, most of the weavers have quit, giving up on their rich knowledge of this intricate art form.

“The weavers don’t like this profession anymore. There are so many other professions where they can earn quick money and they often shift jobs to the garment and shoe industry. Weaving takes a lot of time,” she said.

Resembling floor tile patterns and kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture of the shrines and old palaces, Nupur paints the square grids of a graph-like paper with watercolors. These network of squares on a graph are used by weavers to outlay their designs. The 23 paintings that are part of her series “Patterns of a Tactile Score”, replicate the floral and geometric motifs hand-picked from jamdani patterns.

“These are patterns I photograph and later paint on my canvas. They all might look similar but are not. Most of the patterns are geometric and based on counts, like a mathematical pattern. It is interesting to note that a majority of the weavers I worked with are not educated yet they can weave the designs,” she says. A manifesto is a black feather-light and sheer cotton jamdani, which looks like a dupatta hanging from the ceiling, interspersed with heavy patterns of silver yarn.

It was in 2015, while looking at some muslin pieces on display in the Asian section at the British Museum in London, that Nupur decided to take up the cause of weaving technique.

“It made me happy and unhappy at the same time. Here I was proudly looking at my nation’s history in a foreign museum but at a craft that is fast disappearing,” she said. “I am also working with social and political issues through my works, like how weavers don’t get proper pay for their hard work. It’s like a long chain of corruption.”

H/T: The Indian Express