Artist Victo Ngai On Illustrating The New Kama Sutra & Why It Does Justice To Female Sexuality

Last month, The Folio Society decided to re-do the 2,000-year-old version of the Kama Sutra of Vatsyayana. For the task, they enrolled Sir Richard Burton and Forster Fitzgerald Arbuthnot to translate the ancient text written in Sanskrit, and for the illustrations, they joined hands with the famous artist Victo Ngai.

The American illustrator who was raised in Hong Kong told Glamour that it was her fascination with the Indian art which inspired her to take up the project. She said that only after reading Kama sutra as a part of R&D could she break through the stereotypes regarding the script. “I think the focus of sex has been over exaggerated, at least in Western popular culture. In the book the part they talk about actual coitus position, it’s one-seventh of the book. There are different chapters in the manuscript, and there’s one chapter on the sexual union. And before that, there are different chapters about social and societal concepts about wives, about courting, about how to make yourself attractive. So in general, this is a guidebook on how to have a good sexual relationship with someone of the opposite gender, but it’s not limited to the bedroom,” she explained.

Credit: The Folio Society/Victo Ngai

So, does that mean she considers Kama Sutra modern, progressive, and feminist? She answered, “It reflects its time, definitely. For example, part of it is about how people should make themselves attractive, and it’s almost this sort of voodoo formula. It includes recommendations like burn animal bones or some kind of herbs and then rub that on your genitals. That might not work for more scientific minds now. But anyway, it was my goal to make these illustrations look beautiful. Too often, our approach to sex and to an illustrated text like this is, like, “Hey! This is a dirty little book. We should all look at it and giggle.””

Credit: The Folio Society/Victo Ngai

Lastly, talking about the artistic challenges she faced, she revealed, “Designing the human figures was actually the biggest challenge. I went through a few rounds, especially for the black-and-white illustrations that show the actual positions. We knew we wanted this book to be very beautiful and sumptuous, to reflect the classic that it is. It was important to me that the people and the scenes not look low-taste or pornish. But at the same time, even though I wanted them to look tasteful, the drawings couldn’t be too shy. Because the book is definitely not shy.”

Credit: The Folio Society/Victo Ngai

