Artist Sumedha Sah’s ‘My City, My Dogs’ Nominated For The Best Children’s Illustrated Book By Comic Con India

Sumedha Sah, a self-taught artist, architect, and illustrator is a true nature enthusiast and her body of work includes sketches inspired from things that she finds close to her heart. She has collaborated with many big names like National Geographic, Harper’s Bazaar, GQ, Travel and Leisure, and TEDx India to name a few.

In a previous conversation with IWB, Sumedha described her art in following words, “I started working as an artist about seven years ago, a time I wasn’t even aware of the term ‘Illustrator.’ That meant I had no idea about any form of art that was considerably famous on the internet. Since my aesthetics come naturally to me, I describe my work as something that I’m familiar with. As I often say, I am inspired by the idea of sustainability and hence, my focus remains in the transformation of the relationship between man and nature.”

Last year she created some fun illustrations for a children’s book named ‘My City, My Dogs’ which has now been nominated for the Best Children’s illustrated book of the year in Comic Con India.

Talking about the book she shared, “So far, I’ve drawn illustrations for eight books out of which many are kids’ storybooks. ‘My City, My Dogs’ is my absolute favorite. It is because the book documents the story of real dogs living in the busy city of Mumbai. For example, ‘Traffic’ lives at a traffic signal and enjoys running after the vehicles, ‘Periappa’ lives right outside an array of restaurants and gets to enjoy a variety of delicacies, or, for that matter, ‘Hole’ who was rescued from inside a rat’s hole. The writer, Abodh Aras, took me and the photographer, Hashim Badani (who took pictures of these dogs that I later turned into illustrations), for a tour across the city so we could meet these furballs in person. The book, a publication of Pratham Books, is currently available online. The news is it is soon going to be on the bookshelves across India. I am excited!”