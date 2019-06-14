Artist Shana On Watercolouring Everyday Situations Through Her Playful Imagination

Taking cute to the level of creativity, we have this artist named Shana from Kottiyam, Kerala. Her simple artwork is a result of the everyday life she experiences around her. From playing Jenga that gets destroyed by the fan’s speed to revealing her zoned-out moments, I like how her creative world is so relatable and child-like.

Read the excerpts from the quick phone conversation I had with the artist, who is currently an art student at NIFT, Bangalore.

What do you like drawing the most?

Everyday situations that are generally overlooked by others. It can be my imagination or a thought that you’ve shared with me. Or, for that matter, it can be the pets or everyday objects we use that turn into my illustration. In short, I find my inspiration from inside my room, from the slumber parties with my friends, and sleepovers.

No inspiration from the college professors so far?

Ha-ha, no way! For now, it’s only the late night stories from my hostel.

There is a hint of humour in your artwork.

I like documenting stories which will make you smile. For example, how the evil cup of coffee often eats half your cookie that you dip in it. You know what I mean?

Ha-ha, I totally feel you. So that means we won’t find any sad affair on your page?

If dealing with a bad hair day or hairy legs don’t bother you, you can say so.



But yeah, there have been some outrageous moments from my life that I’ve put out there so that all of us can have a good laugh. Like the time I gave myself a haircut.

Why is it that you paint only using watercolours?

It’s because, for me, watercolours are the most authentic form of art. They remind me of the happy and carefree childhood we’ve all had.

Lastly, what kind of art attracts you on Instagram?

I follow the hashtag #ArtForLife to get my daily dose of creativeness.

If you like her artwork and want to buy it or want some adorable drawing to fill your timeline, head over to her page now!