Artist Shakila Sheikh’s Journey From Streets To Renowned Galleries Is Inspiring

Shakila was one when her father abandoned her family, leaving behind his wife, Zaheran Bibi, to somehow make ends meet. She would travel 40 kms from Mograghat to Kolkata to sell vegetables, taking her daughter Shakila with her, who would sleep on the pavements while she was working. Today that very girl is a renowned artist, selling her art in France, Germany, Norway, and America!

“She didn’t allow me to work but used to take me to the city for a tour. I loved seeing the trams and buses plying through the roads and slept on the pavements while she worked,” Shakila said.

It was here she met Baldev Raj Panesar, a retired government employee and a passionate painter. He frequented the streets where Shakila and her mother sold vegetables to purchase eggs, chocolates, pencils, and magazines, which he would distribute among the underprivileged kids. The kids called him ‘Dimbabu’ in which ’dim’ means egg in Bengali. But Shakila never took anything from him.

“I’d never accepted anything from a stranger, so I did not take anything from him,” Shakila said. “One day, he asked me who I had come with, and then proceeded to meet my mother and convince her to send me to school.” He enrolled her in Kolkata school but Zaheran Bibi didn’t want to raise her girl on the streets and married 12-year-old Shakila to an already married man Akbar Sheikh, 15 years older to her, in Sarjapur.

“He used to travel to Kolkata to sell vegetables, but his income was not enough to look after his two wives,” she said. It was on her Baba’s suggestion that she started making thongas—paper bags—to support her husband.

It was during one of her Baba’s exhibition that Shakila discovered her inclination towards art.

“She told Baba the four paintings she liked the most. It turned out that the same paintings were the most popular. Baba was very excited and happy that his daughter had an eye for the arts!” said Akbar.

Soon Shakila started to work on her very first collage — a depiction of vegetables and fruits – with nothing but cardboard sheets and colored paper. Her work impressed everyone, including her Baba and his fellow artists too!

Her art developed and she started depicting everything from vegetables to Goddesses to domestic violence on the canvas, and in 1990, she held her first ever exhibition, earning Rs. 70,000.

Today, Shakila’s art adorns houses in various parts of India, Europe, and the USA.

“I can never explain what they mean,” she said. “I watch a bit of TV—we bought it when I was given Star Ananda’s Shera Bangali Puroshkar (the Best Bengali award) in 2010—and read the newspapers once in a while, but I can’t even think up titles for my own work.”

A down to earth person, Shakila Sheikh lives in a simple house, 30 kms away from Kolkata and believes that being humble and thankful for the gifts in life is the key to true happiness.

H/T: The Better India