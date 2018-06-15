Gender perhaps has been the most colonised concept in world history to date. When it comes to human rights and visibility, until some time ago, you either were a part of the binary or no one at all. So strong was the hold of gender binary on the collective psyche of the world that who fell within the premises of it conveniently turned blind to the ones who didn’t and kept trampling on their needs and rights.

This, in fact, sums up human behaviour since the beginning of time. If we live on the land then polluting sea is okay, and if we live in our houses then dumping our waste in the plot adjacent to it is normal. As long as our boat floats on how does it matter who is drowning? Empathy was probably in a deep slumber while evolution toiled on everything else.

Thankfully, owing to a plethora of contemporary movements and many more that have transpired in the span of a century, the world has slowly opened its eyes to the idea of gender being a broader concept than it was believed to be. Gender today has extended beyond the unrealistic idea of binary and has become more of a spectrum. Artist and illustrator Sangeetha Alwar is exploring the same spectrum and also deconstructing the limiting ideas of gender with the vivid strokes of her art.

Sangeetha’s latest art series has been conceptualised in “honour of the pride month.” Sangeetha writes, “It aims to celebrate the body in all its imperfections. By the usage of a limited colour palette, my aim is to direct the focus onto the body itself, devoid of other embellishments.”

In a brief conversation that I had with Sangeetha, I took the opportunity to find out what provoked her interest in the LGBTQ community as she answered, “Very honestly, I identify as one of them. I am bisexual. Owing to the same I have faced a lot of stigma on the personal end and the experience has been quite traumatising.” She adds, “I thus decided to do whatever I could to remove the stigma and for me the only medium to do that is art.”

“We have always been told that the flesh is weak or vulnerable and has to be covered up; or that skin in certain parts of our bodies can be presented while being hidden everywhere else,” she writes in one of the captions of the series.

Since childhood, we are all fed ideas of a perfect body and how it should be. Sangeetha is on a mission to smash these ideas. According to her, “As long as a body is functional and you can do your daily work, nothing else matters.” This for her is the idea of a perfect body and everything else remains obsolete.

Just like her sexuality, Sangeetha’s struggle with her body image has been a long-standing one. She shares with me how she was always on the “heavier side” and that has made her have issues with how her body was “seen and sexualised.” Today, however, after years of struggle, “fat and fabulous” works absolutely well for her and she keeps reiterating the fact that everybody is beautiful.

She wants to deconstruct toxic body standards that suggest that “the body is beautiful when it is constructed one way and not beautiful when it is constructed another way.” She also aims to remove the stigma around menstruation and finds it rather intriguing how “it is not okay to talk about it or think about it but having it is fine.”

Sangeetha strives to change how the idea of the “pleasure of the body” is approached. She says, “Mind over matter is what we have been told by our society.” The women in our society indeed have been taught that the body doesn’t matter and the desire is to be curbed. Sangeetha questions it and raises, “If your body is not happy, how will your mind be.” She doesn’t mince her words when she says, “Go out and do whatever you want to do with your body.”

Besides being a prolific artist, Sangeetha also happens to be an assistant professor of English Literature. She proclaims, “I am very vocal about gender. I take Gender Studies classes in college and after the classes, a lot of students approach me and share how they have realised that they themselves have been very patriarchal.”

Sangeetha is on a pursuit to, in fact, educate everyone on how gender is a mere societal construct and cannot really encapsulate the true and real essence of a being. In an attempt to send out the same message, almost all the characters in her latest series wear a saree. Sangeetha explains why “Saree is considered both feminine and traditional which is not essentially true. According to me, anybody can wear a saree be it a transman or a hetero man for that matter. Is not saree just a cloth after all?”

Image and artwork courtesy: Sangeetha Alwar