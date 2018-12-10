Artist Ranjani Shettar Exhibits A Solo At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New York

Bengaluru-based artist Ranjani Shettar bagged the opportunity to exhibit her creations at the prestigious The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York from March to September 2018.

Ranjani had a solo exhibition titled Seven Ponds And A Few Raindrops at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York. She moulded stainless steel into a series of suspended sensual, amoebic, shapes shifting elements covered in tamarind-stained muslin. “The space given to me at the Met was large but with a ceiling that was not too high, a challenge that I had to overcome in a manner that would be convincing to me,” said Ranjani.

“I had to make sure the boundaries of the space blurred, and my pieces floated without being boxed in by the character of the space. Yet, the artwork had to look gentle, effortless and natural in the way it finds its balance and has an interplay within the piece.”

Overlapping between March and August 2018, she also featured another solo artwork in wood, named On And On It Goes On, at Talwar Gallery’s New York. Explaining this exhibition, she says, “Here I allowed myself to be playful with the ideas I was putting out. As the physical process of creating in wood is drawn out over a period, it is vital for me to maintain the wider perspective while gradually chipping away and working on the details and retaining the buoyancy, fluidity and playfulness of the sculptures.”

Shettar is not looking for any break in her immediate future and is now working towards a solo exhibition in the summer of 2019 at The Phillips Collection. “It is a beautiful and charming museum in Washington, DC and in fact was the first modern art museum in America. The galleries for my exhibition are in the old part of the museum with a lot of architectural character. I am excited not only to engage with the museum’s space but also its wonderful collection,” she shares.

Image Source: The Met

H/T: Elle India