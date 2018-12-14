Artist Priyanka Paul Creates A Zine Aiming To Give Indian Men The Sex Education They Need

Artist Priyanka Paul and graphic designer Rushil Bhatnagar are releasing BEDx Talks, a zine aimed at giving millennial Indian men the sex education that they never got while growing up.

Sex education still remains a subject that many are shy about in India. Despite being the ‘coolest generation’, conversations about sex, health and hygiene are not a part of education in the formative years of Indian children.

In an initiative to educate people, specially Indian men, 20-year-old artist Priyanka Paul addresses this taboo topic through her work BEDx Talks. “I went to a school where sex-ed could only be considered a luxury because we rarely ever had it, so we grew up knowing so little about sex and how it works, but simultaneously were also exposed to so much media that’s constantly fetishizing sex and telling us it something to aspire to and is everywhere, and I mean that has definitely led to a major imbalance with regard to how we perceive sex on a daily basis,” she says.

She has teamed up with graphic designer Rushil Bhatnagar and he shares, “This started as a Facebook status – ‘Just In: UNESCO has officially declared cuddling as BEDx Talks. Priyanka and I then discussed that this has the potential to become a platform for sex education. What started as a classroom personal project, we scaled out to reach to a broader audience. And thus, BEDx Talk was born. A Desi sex-ed guide for millennial men.”

The zine targets an audience aged between 16-26 and it is designed in a way to actively engage them. “These are millennials who are aware of things, curious to know more and lazy to read about it. The tone and visual language are set to the same, to be more youth-centric, open and honest in terms of dealing with the younger generation,” explains Bhatnagar.

He also adds, “The seriousness of the topics is such that people don’t usually open-up and talk about these. We are trying to shed a light on topics as such and make it more inclusive by including the age of consent and why men should know more about this at an early stage.”

Talking about the content, Priyanka shares, “We were left with a lot of questions (that we found answers to) and a lot of answers (that we needed much more people to know about), so all the topics are just things that we’ve felt curious about and felt like they needed to be addressed.”

The zine also uses Bollywood references and imagery to educate readers. “Bollywood acts as a visual aid in terms of setting a benchmark of idealising the image of how consent doesn’t play a role in the society and with overly sexual and wrong portrayals of romance and making of love. It almost becomes a responsibility to shift to a different medium and provide sex education which we deserve to know. So, we thought it’d be a good idea to take all that Bollywood jazz and that bright visual imagery and all the negative connotations it has had in its depictions of sex and to turn it into something more meaningful, to in a way redefine masculinity and to change the Indian outlook about sex,” shared Priyanka.

Priyanka and Rushil hope that BEDx Talks leads to open discussion with regards to sex education and also the conversations we are having with men in our lives. “Here’s hoping we make more content directed towards men about subjects that matter. Less unrealistic male-oriented porn and more male-oriented sex-ed,” Priyanka shares.

