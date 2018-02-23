Artist Paul Richmond Explores Myriad Manifestations Of Masculinity Through ‘The Naked Eye’

Artist Paul Richmond‘s new series ‘The Naked Eye’ is a riot of colors as well as emotions as it aims to deconstruct the prevalent ideologies and setups around the rigid idea of masculinity. The artist has conceived the series in order to “rip apart traditional ideas about what it means to be a man”.

Challenging the gender roles and defacing them is apparently Richmond’s signature style as his series “Cheesecake Boys” depicting various iconic figures in various stages of undress took an “equal opportunity” approach. The artist has always had a “complicated relationship with masculinity” owing to his homosexuality, and envisioned ‘The Naked Eye’ as “an exploration of masculinity in a variety of manifestations.”

He plays with the archetype of masculinity as he lets it pass through the prism of his creative genius and waits for it to split into numerous dazzling hues. The series traces the evolution of the concept of masculinity right from the 1980s to 2018.

In an interaction with Huffington Post, Richmond said, “Today, masculinity often gets paired with words like ‘toxic’ or ‘fragile.’ I think both are a result of the narrow molds we’ve historically created for men, the incredible privilege afforded to those who fill them best, and the complete disregard for anything else that falls outside the lines.”

One of the portraits from the series, “A Space of Your Own,” is based on an old picture of Paul’s dad who died while the series was being created. Everything from that portrait to the caption somehow reminds me of Virginia Woolf’s ‘A Room of One’s Own’. Isn’t Paul Raymond’s quest somewhat similar to what Woolf did almost a century ago while she looked for space where she could be respected for who she was irrespective of her gender and break free of the gender roles assigned to her?

Here is the portrait “A Space of Your Own”:

“A Space of Your Own” by Paul Richmond

Here are some more of the portraits from the series.

Don’t we have all have moments when we just want to shed all the identities that we have been dragging around and just be ourselves? The portrait “In the Moment” strikes me as a manifestation of the same yearning.

“In the Moment” by Paul Richmond

Then there are moments when you want to gather together all that you have of yourself and just be lost in your own being. If I could draw I’d create something like Richmond’s “Lost to Myself” to encompass that moment on the canvas.

“Lost to Myself” by Paul Richmond

The portrait “What You’re Made Of” with the wild of the flowers taking over the model’s calm intensity is a world of its own.

“What You’re Made Of” by Paul Richmond

The artist also posted a time-lapse video processing one of his paintings recently:

New timelapse vid – watch on YouTube (link in bio). 🎨✨💖 122 Likes, 2 Comments – Paul Richmond (@paulyworld) on Instagram: “New timelapse vid – watch on YouTube (link in bio). 🎨✨💖”

Paul Richmond’s “The Naked Eye” will be on display at the Faust Salon & Spa in Santa Cruz, California, from March 2 and will run through June 12.