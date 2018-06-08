Artist Olivia Fraser Will Exhibit Her Indian Miniature Work In Hometown London

Olivia Fraser is a London-born Scottish artist who landed in India in the year 1989 and started her journey of Indian miniature art in the year 2005. She began by working with its masters in Jaipur and for a long time, pored over Nathdwara paintings of 17th and 18th century Rajasthan.

After years and years of working in her art, she will be now featuring her work in an upcoming solo show, The Lotus Within, at Grosvenor Gallery in London. The exhibition will feature her most recent work, which is an essentialised, pared-down version of Indian miniatures.

Fracer’s Indian miniatures are famous for the contemporary twist that she gives them by using the lotus flower, and hands and feet as the central motifs. The exhibition will not only display techniques that Fraser learned while living in India but will also let people see her passion for yoga and meditation.

The 17 works on display at the exhibition are centered around the lotus in myriad forms as Fraser deconstructs, expands and contracts the flower in each of her canvases. She uses layers of handmade wasli paper, and pigments made from malachite and semi-precious stones from Jaipur. ‘The Lotus Within’ has eyes staring at the viewer in Darshan II, with the iris shaped in the form of Fraser’s favourite subject, the lotus.

Elaborating, she told The Indian Express, “In Indian sacred and devotional art, the eyes are the last elements that artists add to their creation, be it in paintings or sculptures. Right from the Chola bronze statue makers in southern India to the artists in Rajasthan who work on the traditional religious scroll paintings — the phads, eyes are always the final addition.”

She also spoke about her love for lotus flower and its capability of portraying different meanings. She said, “I like the shape of the lotus and the endless capacity of meaning that can be attached to it, from love to strength to confidence. It has the most extraordinary and beautiful shape and has sharp angles, circularity, and angularity to it. It has contrasting ideas within its own nature.”

The Lotus Within will be on at Grosvenor Gallery until the 26th of June. The Delhi-based artist now lives with her author husband William Dalrymple.

