Artist Nivedita Mishra On How Stones Are Like Unborn Children And Her Art Brings Them To Life

For Nivedita Mishra, an alumnus of the Delhi College of Art, sculpting stones into art pieces is a way to express herself. She believes that stones are like unborn children and her art brings them to life.

Nivedita’s sculptures are inspired from human relationships that she witnesses all around her and talking about why she chose stone crafting as a medium, she said, “Many were surprised with the choice of my medium, as I was a woman, and I took it as a challenge. As a woman I am a creator, I can create a child and a sculpture. You can feel a stone’s presence, all you need is a hammer and chisel to shape it and initiate a conversation with others.”

Nivedita has created multiple series of sculptures on varied themes ranging from relationships, nature, spiritualism, and music in stone. Recollecting one of her series, she said, “I remember when my sister was pregnant; I did a series of works on pregnancy, followed by those inspired by the events in my family and then my own children. There is so much to say, and stone as a medium allows you to create with freedom. Selling my first few works was so tough, for I felt I was giving away my own children.”

It is crucial for Nivedita that people who work with her and the public who sees the final piece understand the concept behind her art, and hence the process of sculpting starts with sketching the concept of her work first and then demonstrating it on clay to her helpers. “What you convey is most important and I believe art must be open to understanding for the public, and as an artist, I am responsible for it. The public should feel a part of the work and the window must be open for them, especially since people and nature are my source for inspiration.”

For Nivedita, one work that is very close to heart is the 30-foot tall National Police Memorial in Delhi which was designed by her husband Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, a prominent sculptor. “I was part of the project, which was such a gratifying and moving experience,” she said.

As a part of the ongoing stone sculpture workshop by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi, Nivedita is now working on the concept of the celestial and human touch or bond where she is creating two hands, one of a goddess and one human with fingers intertwined. Talking about it, she said, “If you feel the touch, then I am successful as an artist. The moon, sky, movement of the clouds are close to my heart and appear in my work often, as I give different treatments to what I see and feel inside, constantly thinking what could have been, for I am never satisfied as an artist.”

H/T: The Indian Express