Artist Nalini Malani Becomes The First Indian To Win The Prestigious Joan Miro Award

Artist Nalini Malani recent brought laurels to the country by winning the prestigious Joan Miro Prize for 2019. Named after the Spanish painter and sculptor Joan Miro, who gave new dimensions to surrealism in the 20th century, the award is in its 7th edition currently and comes with a cash prize of 70,000 Euros. With her work directed towards the aim of annihilating cultural stereotypes, Malani became an easy choice for the prize.

The Hans India reported a source from the Joan Miro Foundation as saying, “The jury acknowledged her longstanding commitment to the silenced and the dispossessed all over the world, most particularly women, through a complex artistic quest based on immersive installations and a personal iconography where profound knowledge of ancient mythologies converges with a bold condemnation of contemporary injustices.”

Joan Miro is an artist that Malani has always looked up to and thus she is elated to have received an award that bears his name on it. She is the first Indian to receive the award.

She is a versatile artist and has gradually moved towards the new media over the span of her career. She has also been working to expand the “dimensions of the pictorial surface into the surrounding space as an ephemeral wall drawing, installation, shadow play, multi-projection works, and theatre.”

Greatly inspired by her experiences as a refugee of the India-Pakistan partition, her work is directed toward exploring the socio-political dynamics within the nation and beyond it. As an artist, she is committed to giving a voice to the oppressed and the downtrodden.

