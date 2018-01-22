Artist Mounica Tata Is Helping People Understand Mental Health With Her Series #AreYouOkay

Artist Mounica Tata is explaining five different mental disorders through her illustrations in the series #AreYouOkay in the hope that people will understand mental health and take it seriously.

In her Insta post, she says, “I am posting this with a couple of agendas in mind: a) to start a dialogue on mental health and raise awareness b) hopefully help people understand and take this issue seriously c) to encourage people to be more sensitive, receptive, and compassionate.”

Speaking about it she throws light on how difficult it is to deal with the turmoil inside our heads. She says, “Mental illness is hard because how do you run away from something that’s inside your mind? It’s even harder to explain and put into words because there are just so many feelings and emotions. The mind becomes a carnival of anxiety, loneliness, helplessness, depression, stress, panic attacks, etc.”

A lot of times, we either don’t realise what we’re going through, we don’t understand it or we want to deny it. It’s ok to feel not ok. But reach out, seek medical help, talk about it.

Take a look at these illustrations and talk about it if you relate to them.

1. Anxiety

Social anxiety, panic attacks, fear. A very common mental disorder, 10 million cases per year in India alone.

2. Loneliness

“Being alone is very very different from feeling lonely. Depersonalisation and de-realisation are not made up illnesses.”

3. Pretence

“Pretending, faking, living in denial becomes much easier for most of us than actually facing the problem or addressing/acknowledging the fact that we are not ok.”

4. Insignificant and Invisible

“Sometimes it feels like you are playing an extra in your own life. Will anyone even notice if & when you’re gone? Feeling invisible, insignificant, and inconsequential isn’t a good feeling. I know it can be difficult but do tell yourself that YOU matter every day.”

5. Suffocated

“Hush mind, not so loud. What if they hear you. Us.”

“This isn’t the end. The dialogue on mental health has just begun. Reach out, speak up, and listen. I’m overwhelmed with the response this campaign received. I hope we all fight our demons, it’s ok to not feel ok but it’s also ok to ask for help. Please don’t suffer in silence.”

Take a good look around, for you might identify with some of these emotions or know someone who needs help!