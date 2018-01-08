Artist Mamta Malhotra Paints The City Varanasi Through The Window Of Makar Sankranti

Studying architecture from Chandigarh College of Architecture, Varanasi-based Mamta Malhotra is a painter and a sculptor.

The artist, whose work has been featured in The New York Times’ bestseller coffee table book, the Harper Collins catalogue, and Architecture Week Magazine, chose to paint the city Varanasi using her architect’s knowledge, balancing the aesthetics and architectural lines in her works. Her artwork on the city will be showcased at her debut solo show ‘Kashi ke Rang: Of Faith and Festivities’ through the window of Makar Sankranti from 9th of January to 14th of January at India Habitat Centre.

The exhibition will bring together 51 paintings and 13 sculptural pieces that have been created over a period of three years by the artist.

She told The Week, “I have used the medium of oil and acrylic on canvas. Varanasi is famous for its wooden bowls. The sculptural pieces in this exhibition are made by the local craftsmen to highlight the dying art. I have reworked by painting them in the light of Makar Sankranti. Six wooden bowls and antique trunks made by them have been re-painted by me.”

Photo Source: Hindustan Times

Spending about 35 years in the city, Mamta is very familiar with its aesthetics. Her inspiration for painting the city was its culture. She says, “My take is different. The exhibition talks more about the environmental way of life in Varanasi, the importance of culture and the relationship we share with nature.”

“Though through the paintings, you will see the beauty of the ghats, buildings, River Ganga and the spiritual meaning it holds and the physical beauty of the river along with the problems it faces, my motto is to give a glimpse of the life people live through this festival. Makar Sankranti is a major festival in Varanasi and the city becomes festive. There’s a culture of flying kites in the city. I have conveyed these feelings by using fresh colour and bold strokes, in various layers reminiscent of the kite filled sky, the water of the Ganges and sunshine,” she adds.

The artist has also received an honours certificate from the Royal Drawing Society in London.

H/T: The Week