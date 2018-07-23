Artist Maanya’s Alphabetical Guide To Period Is Something You’d Wish You Had Read In School

Up for a fun English class? Except there’s no ‘A for Apple’ and ‘K for Kite’ scribbled on the blackboard. Instead the teacher says it’s ‘B for Bloating’ and ‘C for Cramps.’

Meet Illustrator and Visual Artist Maanya Dhar from Gurugram who’s making her alphabet bleed to make a point.

Period Diaries pt. 2 B – Bloated 🤰 #maanyart #perioddiaries

Currently a student of animation in England, she’s documenting menstruation and its related problems in the shape of the alphabet. The chapters include the biography of body-cramps and the adventures of the emotional strain people who bleed go through.

Period Diaries pt. 3 C – Cramps 🦀🦀🦀🦀 "Being a woman, is misery. Nothing but pain and unwanted babies from terrible lovers, and worst of all LE CRAMP!" #maanyart #perioddiaries

Speaking of the series and the inspiration behind it, Maanya tells IWB, “I came across the art-movement called #36DaysOfType Challenge on Instagram and wanted to give it a shot. Menstruation was one of the subjects I had in my mind because of the shame associated with it.”

And so, not just period blood that grosses many out, she also illustrates topics like the process of self-care which happens after a lot of self-cringing and loathing.

Period Diaries pt. 11 K – Killing me softly (not) 💀💀💀 #maanyart #perioddiaries

Period Diaries pt. 12 L – Loveeee meeeeeeee!!! 😩♥️ #maanyart #perioddiaries

“People who bleed have mood swings that might make us want to kill somebody (laughs). While some of us feel horny, others simply like to eat away their sorrows, just like me. You can say that my period series is a homage to all these cray-cray emotions we’ve running inside of us during that time of the month,” she adds.

Period Diaries pt. 5 E – Eating away my sorrows 🍰🍰🍰 #maanyart #perioddiaries

Maanya, who sells her artwork through Instagram, says there’s more to this series. “I’m yet to reach the letter Z. Got any suggestions,” asks the 21-year-old artist.

She, too, like many artists, thinks that centering her art on women is matchless. However, it’s not merely the romanticized silhouettes of a female body that inspire Maanya but also one’s edgy fundamental darkness. “From the curves and bents to a woman’s moods, strengths, and weakness, I like shaping it all,” she signs off.