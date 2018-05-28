Artist Laura Ortega Is Inviting You To See The Period-Stain In Shapes You Will Adore

It is our discomfort about periods that has led to a rise of menstrual taboos in our society. Breaking this silence is Artist Laura Ortega from San Salvador, El Salvador, who is using her artwork to start a conversation.

She often draws women covered in period blood to normalize the concept of the monthly cycle. In particular, I love the series where she turns the period-blood into other magical things like a happy bunny, sparkling stars, and blooming flowers.

Read my small conversation with the artist sharing insights from the interesting project.

What prompted you to do the period-stain illustrations?

It is such a universal taboo in almost every country, isn’t it? To put an end to it, in my own way, I decided to portray period fusses that every girl faces with a visual appeal. I drew stains in a dreamy atmosphere that appear as figures embellishing the not so comfortable moment.

Is the series inspired by your personal life, in any way?

It pretty much is. I have always suffered from a heavy flow as I have PCOS. What I draw have a direct connection with my memories of getting to witness a stained underwear and bedsheet. This artwork has encouraged me to get over the shame we, the women, feel every month.

Share the taboos or stereotypes around menstruation that are prevalent in your country.

As far as the taboo within the rural areas is concerned, there are a lot of misconceptions. For example, during periods, many women aren’t allowed to eat food items like lemon, coconut or watermelon. Why? Because the elderly women believe that they affect the blood flow and makes it more watery. Rubbish, right? And then, of course, poor teen girls aren’t supposed to go swimming or enjoy skipping during their playtime. Talking about sex, well, that’s a no-no.

You can check out a couple of more illustrations from Laura’s period-art here:

First published on Sep 15, 2017.