Artist Kruttika Susarla On Feminism, Her Comic Scripts, And Working Independently

A global project, ‘36 Days of Type’ invites designers, illustrators, and graphic artists to express their view on alphabets and numbers. And when artist Kruttika Susarla participated in it last year, she chose to make the Indian Feminist Movement her creative-battle ground.

Kruttika put in a lot of research and her take on each of the 36 issues received immense appreciation. And clinging on the timeline, the said illustrations have though scrolled down, but even today when you visit Kruttika’s Instagram, the visuals and words speak of her ‘personal is political’ bent of mind.

An illustrator, graphic designer, and comic artist, Kruttika lives in Delhi and has recently started working independently. And apart from the many other things that you’ll get to know about her as you read further, she absolutely adores (bold and caps) cats. Proof of which are her innumerable cat illustrations, and this cutesy confession – “Cats find a special place in my life, and one of the ridiculously popular habit of mine is that no conversation of mine goes without their mention. You should ask my friends!”

Among Kruttika’s selected clients are Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Human Rights Watch, The YP Foundation, Dalberg Global Development Advisors, Vogue India; the list goes on. And it is for the YP Foundation that she recently designed a book on ‘Trans Rights’ and another whose title reads ‘How to Talk about Sexuality’. Curious much?

Well so was I, so here the phone connected and there my jet of questions spurted out. Beginning with her intriguing Instagram posts and thereafter her views on feminism and other social issues!

While swiping through the very recent comic strip on your Instagram (below), the first thought that I had was – she must have a ton of intriguing illustrations depicting her daily routine! Is that so?

My comic style illustrations are mostly inspired by my thoughts around the idea of being vulnerable, and so the personal emotions find way into my sketchbook very often. Sometimes they are about silly things like rains and coffee, I could draw about nothing honestly.

Moving to another post, share with us a glimpse of the myriad of emotions that the artist in you goes through on a random day at work.

It’s just been three months that I started working independently, and the one aspect of having a day job that I miss the most is being around people. It keeps you active; and you can discuss ideas and get quick feedback, too. Also, having a boss who’d take care of the clients and manage getting projects, allowing you to work on the ideas. As of now, 80 percent of my day goes in the admin work and in only the remaining 20 percent do I get to work on the projects. So yeah, myriad of emotions I go through, but not enough time to illustrate them, sadly.

I also came across many beautiful #SketchBookSpam posts; has it ever happened that on revisiting the spam collection, a revamped idea hit you instead?

I recently travelled to the Northeast, and all these Instagram posts that you see are random scribbles from my sketchbook that I literally carry everywhere. It is like my visual vocabulary book, and since I draw spontaneously, most often than not I end up digging ideas of them for the projects later.

Describe for us any one sketchbook page you are often reminded of?

The sketchbook of mine that I just spoke to you about, I don’t just carry it for drawings, but I also like to take down notes. So this one time I was in Amritsar, visiting the Jallianwalla Bagh, sitting in a corner I recall myself scribbling notes and right then some people appear taking selfies there. I remember it particularly well because given the horrific history, it was strange for them to even think of it, but at the same time it is also struck in my memory in the form of a dark cynical comic moment.

And now sneaking onto this oh-so-relatable illustration (below), we’d want to know about the one unexpected thing that you ran into lately?

Ah, that is an amalgamation of many thoughts. It’s been a few months that I started morning jogging (I didn’t use to exercise at all) and as I shared with you, it’s also been a few months that I started working independently, so it’s all day running here and there, and the comic strip is a figurative summation of it. (Laughs)

Grannies and aunts in vans, like seriously. Give us the back story of this cool duo?

Ha-ha. I know, right. This was also an old illustration that made it to one of the client projects. It depicts the sneaker culture in India, zooming the focus on moms and aunts who on a morning walk, keep their usual attire of suit/saree and jewellery on, and like a pro pair it up with sneakers, and totally rock it. I find them extremely adorable and love how not conscious they are.

I read that your definition of feminism is “common sense, basic human decency + rights, smashing that patriarchy.” Personal life moments/instances where you find yourself smashing patriarchy?

I am a South Indian, and by the typical standards of our community, rather late for marriage. So every time I am visiting my grandparents, they get me in the “marriage talks”, trying to educate me about the expected role of women in society, etc. And every time I try to explain to them my thoughts about how it is an individual’s choice and right, and marriage and reproduction aren’t the only two life goals of a woman. So that is how I stand up against patriarchy in my own small way.

I also read that you identify yourself as a #BadGirl.

I live on my own, I have friends who are boys who visit my house, I stay out till as late as I want to – few things that definitely make me fall into the “bag girl” category from the point of view of our patriarchal society. I am lucky to have very liberal parents, but you know how it could be dealing with all the opposite of liberal elements of society that we live with. Landlords being the fitting example, when I first moved into my present house, they had problem with everything that I mentioned above, but I am glad that my talking to them has made them understanding.

Being an artist that addresses political and social issues through her art, what do you have to say about facing its consequences?

Not so much with regard to the client projects, but yeah there have been trolling instances. Like during the time of ‘36 days of type’ for which I worked on the theme of feminism. And people messaged me saying that I am trying to push my agenda in the name of art and illustrations, and all from men – no surprises there. But overall I have been lucky so far as the positive messages outweigh the negative comments. And everything aside, I am learning a lot about gender issues because of my work.

And how did see your feminist views evolve during the course of the feminist alphabet project?

I was first introduced to the idea of feminism at the time when I was pursuing my residency; someone had referred to me a book. I had also just stepped out a bad relationship around then, and reading the book made me realize that there were so many things I could have spoken up for. And also that it is okay for a relationship to not work out.

The feminist movement is about women’s rights, but there’s so much more to it in the Indian context. There is religion, cast, Dalit rights, and the many other issues but somewhere the urban modernity I get to live in restricts me from commenting on them.

Did you also experience some conflict of thoughts?

Since each alphabet talked about a different issue (gender performativity, Dalit rights, Marginal community rights), I wanted to make sure that I am as honest as I can be, and not glorify or sensationalize the oppressions in any case. And there was also this constant conflict that perhaps I don’t have the right to draw about these things.

The most misinterpreted view of feminism in your opinion would be?

The biggest problem is that very often people make it so oversimplified that you don’t even know how to set their views right. So many times I’ve gotten in an arguments with my own friends on the need of equal rights for women they start questioning the existence of reservation and dedicated compartments for women in train etc. as a response. Also, I think women who put other women down are in a way big support to patriarchy.

Feminist role models you seek inspiration from?

My biggest feminist role model is Ms. Urvashi Butalia, I had always admired her and getting a chance to meet her was a big dream come true for me. She is just so cool. The mind behind the first sex education manual, she worked with women from various villages on it, and got them proficient in drawing parts of human body and other illustrations that were to go in the book. I look up to her and every time I read about her work or listen to her speaking, I realize that knowledge indeed brings power. And I also seek inspiration from writer A. Revathi’s work and life, a trans woman, she is an activist working for the rights of sexual minorities.

The #MeToo movement did not pick up as well in India as it did in the West, especially in the world of Bollywood. Your thoughts?

The fact that implementation of law is extremely poor in India, could be one of the factors of the limited progression of #MeToo movement in our country as compared to the West. And though we can’t say that the Hollywood actresses might not have to bear the brunt of speaking up publicly, but perhaps what we need is a really strong whisper network, where women can open up and tell each other of the predators, if not publicly initially.

What do you see as the far reaching impact of your socially inclined projects?

In the feminism alphabet series, the letter W denoted ‘women’ and represented the argument that transgender women are also women and they have the right to identify themselves as one. It becomes a slightly grey area when we take queer politics into the picture. Many feminists have spoken up questioning if the experiences and sufferings of women from different castes and classes can be equated to those of a transgender person. And where one side spoke in favour, another suggested demanding for and adopting the strategy of a third gender so as to introduce a new way of thinking about representation in political entities and for democracy in the larger picture.

And what is your final personal opinion?

It is very sad that transgender people have to go through this sort of an identity crisis; I just want that they should get the right to choose how they want it to be.

To learn more about Kruttika’s work, visit her website here.