Artist Kira Issar On Equating The Suggestive Quality Of Flowers With Female Sexuality

“I’m just beaming in a blissful whirlwind of now, waving from time to time to my future self,’ writes artist Kira Issar, well aware of the “now” in that sentence. Even her website while stating her areas of interest attests a “so far” to it: “Her areas of interest (so far) are graphic art and photography.”

Twenty-two-year-old Kira is a freelance Indian artist. The about section of her website, ‘The Artwork Of Kira Issar‘, describes it as “ a tiny, virtual art shop – where she showcases her pathetic fandom, fascination for words, as well as her serious artwork for purchase.”

Kira currently is a triple major in Psychology, English Literature and Journalism. The fact that she reached here after making a transformation from NIFT gave us some serious food for the thought. Intrigued? Read on.

If you look for a respite from the scorching summer heat, then Kira’s artwork should do the needful for your eyes as well as the soul. While her art invokes everything ethereal it’s her botanical artwork that caught our fancy.

Among all the sold-out artwork on her website (yes! everything is sold out! Somebody please talk about fandom now) you will come across the ‘orchid erotica’ sticker set. It ought to catch your fancy like it caught ours.

The ‘Orchid Erotica’ sticker set.

The description reads: “The orchid is a carnal flower. A rather noteworthy coincidence here: the very casual flavour ‘vanilla’ is extracted from ‘Vanilla planifolia’, a species of orchid – and the etymology of the name ‘vanilla’ is derived from ‘vagina’ in Latin. Orchids in themselves are named after the Greek word, ‘orchis’ which literally translates as “testicle” – but that’s because the roots of the flower seemed suggestive to our Greek brethren. However, I’ll confess my fascination for the labia-looking flower – our planet’s carefully created more than 30,000 species of them after all – it would be a shame to look away. ”

Clearly, Kira is fascinated by the flower and explores its myriad manifestations to explore female sexuality. Now do we need a reason bigger than this to further explore the ideology behind her artwork? No, right?

Here are excerpts from an interaction that I had with Kira:

Everything about you suggests eccentricity and art meshed together, even your name for that matter. Please tell me what does your name really signify and how does it encapsulate your essence as an individual?

‘Kira’ is short for my real name, as my real name is much much longer (Her real name is Kadambari ‘Kira’ Issar). It means a ray of light. I’ve never thought my name carries too much of my essence: maybe to a third person; but I just wish to mercilessly make interesting things – what’s in a name; you know.

The art and the artist.

It intrigued me that you made a shift from NIFT to pursue Psychology, Literature, and Journalism. Please tell me about the transformation.

I did not wish to pursue Leather Design (for ethical reasons – anybody that tries to sell you animal leather claiming it’s ‘eco-friendly’ or ‘sustainable’ is either very ignorant and dim or just wants your money) – so I dropped out. I pursued Psychology, English Literature and Journalism out of compulsion to earn a degree. However, I will not deny enjoying Literature.

Okay, moving on to your art now, how did you gravitate towards botanical erotica?

Mere observance of the various species of flowers – the veiny red anthurium, orchids – and even pea flowers. There are plenty of other species I haven’t even taken out time to make note of or haven’t even met yet. Flowers are a mystery. Nobody in science knows what mutation led to the first flower, we’re so used to their manifestation in our backdrops. So, in an attempt to bring forward a small suggestive quality I began working on the idea: Photographically and Artistically.

Kira’s social media platforms are replete with her botanical artwork.

How do you approach female sexuality as an artist? How do you aim to free it from the taboo that it is engulfed in?

I wish to go about it by establishing female sexuality as a marvel, instead of a pornified, objectified image it holds in our filth-filled society. We have a whole nation looking for an 8-year-old’s rape video on a porn website – it’s safe to say there’s plenty of work to be done to bring about a shift in this country that’s brimming with rape culture. I can’t sugar coat this response. It will not be easy and will take at least 2 generations in my opinion, realistically. But change begins now with the time I have in my hands.

“I wish to go about it by establishing female sexuality as a marvel, instead of a pornified, objectified image it holds in our filth-filled society,” says Kira.

What kind of awareness regarding female sexuality do you want to generate through “orchid erotica”?

The fascination of one’s genital anatomy and realization of the ‘beauty’ that exists in being a rare arrangement of atoms.

On that note, can you draw a similarity between the female body and the orchid flower that appeals to you the most?

There’s plenty of suggestive orchids out there – but the Phalaenopsis Orchid is an obvious and worthy mention. However, I think the ‘Caladenia melanema’ often known as the ballerina orchid just beams feminine energy.

Which flower from the collection “orchid erotica” is the most treasured to you and why?

The tiger orchid (top-left on the set). It was the first I made a rough sketch of and ideated a whole sticker set around.

Tell me about your hunt for these exquisite flowers, about your discovery of them and where you found them.

I had pea flowers known as ‘Clitoria ternatea’ growing near my post office so I’d often take photographs of them. I had a house in my neighbourhood whose balcony was dense with hanging orchids from the ceiling. It was such a quenching sight of colour – I’d never wanted to rob a house more. I have a collection of ‘Garden Care’ books I hoard for the imagery. They satisfy my need for references and identifying species.

Clitoria ternatea

I went through your Instagram profile and it struck me that it features a contrast of wildflowers and cultivated exotic flowers. How do you balance the wildflower in you with the cultivated woman and artist that you are?

I don’t. I never do. They exist side by side and show themselves in the circumstance and the moment that encounters me.

Tell me about some curious reactions that your art has garnered.

People are often pleased and agree with my fascination over photographs. My sticker set has sold well in the small margin of time it was live in my art shop. As everything I make is in limited copies there are a number of copies still available, and people have emailed me to pre-book them for when they go live again mid-May alongside newer things. So I guess that’s a positive reaction.

Please tell me about your discovery of your own body. How and when did you learn about the beauty and strength that lies in female sexuality?

I’ve seen myself young: I remember my infant, pre-teen body. I remember how it changed. I’ve seen myself gain weight, I’ve seen myself shrivelled in illness and I’ve seen myself skinny, I’ve seen myself fit. It’s been a journey. However, my fascination with female sexuality is recent, as it’s still tabooed and slutified so conveniently. You’re all right with boys jacking off, having multiple partners and making demeaning jokes, but a girl being even open and comfortable with her sexuality raises eyebrows accompanied with a distasteful expression. The former always seems applauded. I just don’t get it. When will ‘people’ let ‘other people’ be? When will you stop genderising a basic, physiological concept?

“When will you stop genderising a basic, physiological concept,” questions Kira.

How do you aim to normalize women’s sexuality as an artist?

Painting about it and photographing it. I wish I had access to models who were willing to pose in the nude for me – even anonymously. But that’s rare. So I’m just going to wait it out and jot down idea after idea. Someday I’ll find a way to tell all and photograph what I please, minus the filth stares and judgement.

Photo and artwork courtesy: Kira Issar