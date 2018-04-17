Artist Eliza Karaza On Painting Her Opinions On Clothes And Discarding Titles Like ‘Sharmili’

Open the page Harakaat apparels and I bet your brain will hum songs of singer Mohammed Rafi. In my head, I was singing, “Zindabad! Zindabad! Ae Mohabbat Zindabad!” Wondering who runs it? A Chicago-based, 21-year-old artist Eliza Karaza.

Karaza, who is half Middle-Eastern and half American, is an ardent South-Asian culture lover. Just in her 20s, she is bold and opinionated. Started more than a year ago, Karaza’s brand is a mirror of her thoughts. She buys jackets and sweatshirts and reinvents them with her quirky, very 70s art. She paints actors, history, and represents Muslim women in a light contrary to their perceived character. Being a Muslim herself, she wanted to portray them devoid of any stereotypes.

Her major inspiration comes from Bollywood, quirky truck art from India and Pakistan, and Mughal paintings. Though she has never visited Pakistan, India is like another home to her. It was in the year 2016 when she first came here for a job as an art teacher in a private school in Mumbai. It was part of her internship and she stayed for six months. It was during this period that she got in touch with India’s vibrant culture.

We became friends with her strong Bollywood love, quirky, and opinionated side in a conversation. Read excerpts:

Let’s go back to the time you watched a Bollywood movie for the first time.

Oh, I must have been very young. I grew up watching a lot of Bollywood movies. But I have an early memory of watching Asoka and I remember dancing to the song San Sanananana.

You’re also quite fluent in Urdu. How and when did you learn the language?

I frankly just picked it up while I was growing up. My grandmother used to watch Pakistani serials so I think watching TV serials, movies, talking to friends has been my institution of learning the language. I absolutely love it.

We saw a very relatable post on ‘Chup Kar’ on your Instagram page. Tell us about other moments when you want to say that to people.

I’d probably like to say it a lot of times but as I got older I have found myself saying it less than before. Anyway, I would say ‘Chup Kar’ to the orthodox religious groups who school me about my religion, “inappropriate” dressing, and things like this.

While we’re on that, introduce us to your badtameez side.

I am all badtameez! It’ll be unfair to say that there is only one side.

Haha. On that note, we love the names you give to your clothing items, Eliza. Tell us about that.

Harakaat items are bright and loud and are statement pieces. They let a woman carry her personality, wear her feelings and opinions as it is without being apologetic about it. On the other side, it also purges the often used words to describe a woman, or actually how the world wants to see us. So, the words like Sharmili and Pyari are cut with a red line because we’re not JUST that. And, a lot of time, we’re NOT AT ALL that.

We would have high-fived if were sitting across each other.

Has your art brought about a revolution in your world?

I am not sure of the revolution but since I have started the clothing brand I don’t feel like an outsider anymore. The need to fit in, the want to be accepted, is not there anymore. This has changed my life. And, in a good way.

How often do you have to battle patriarchy personally?

I believe every day. There are some people who expect me to behave and dress in a certain way because of my religion. I am often called a few names, which are derogatory. I am hence not much active on social media. I find the Internet men very amusing because, on one hand, they have to comment on everything and on the other hand, they are the same men who send inappropriate pictures.

Loudmouth pervs here, there, everywhere!

Eliza, there was a very interesting picture we saw on your page. Please, tell us more about this.

This picture is actually from a series my photographer friend worked on. It’s a picture that portrays that even if we are covered from head to toe, we are total badasses. We’re Muslim women – we’re cool, bold, and opinionated.

Wow!

So, because Bollywood is one of your inspirations, any empowering Bollywood character that you’d like to paint?

Oh, I would love to paint Phoolan Devi. I watched the movie Bandit Queen and she is such a powerful woman. I would love to paint her.

Who is your Bollywood role model and why?

I really admire Anushka Sharma. She has made it big in the industry on her own and done an exceptional job as an outsider. It’s quite inspiring to see her run her own production company. It is so cool.

Which are the moments in Bollywood movies that make your blood boil?

Any time there is a joke on rape, on homosexuality, it really irritates me and they do it quite often. I think homosexual characters are exploited a lot.

Lastly, what is the message that you are conveying through the Hijab artwork?

I am not a hijabi but in general, people assume women behind hijab to be submissive and sharmili, which is wrong. They’re strong. All the Muslim women I know in my life are the strongest women.

