Artist Divya Marie Kato On Hope She Found In Her Sketchbook

Divya Marie Kato, the British-artist in Tokyo, who is helping people reignite their inner creativity, found her calling in her early teens in London when her parents were going through a divorce and she found solace in her sketchbooks. The divorce left her mother bankrupt. the family lost their house, and it was only by drawing that Divya could vent out her feelings.

“As scary as this was at the time, having comfort ripped away taught us resilience and resourcefulness. We learned how to start from scratch. I am everything I am because of mama,” she said. But fate wasn’t done testing her as in 2004, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer while Divya was in her last year at Newcastle University where she was pursuing a BA in Fine Arts. It was with each other’s support that they successfully recovered after this dreadful experience – Divya’s mother ahd won her battle with cancer. Divya was hopeful to make a new start, in Tokyo, the next year.

Being fearless is the theme on which Divya’s work is based. “Being bold and brave to me is all about hope; the hope I feel opening a sketchbook to a fresh page or standing in front of a blank space,” she said.

She once did a painting programme to inspire hope in the tsunami-affected town of Onagawa, then on International Women’s Day, she did a workshop where she introduced drawing as a tool for empowerment- all this to bring hope to people through her art.



When it comes to teaching art, she detests art teachers who make students ‘learn’ art by copying what they draw. “For me, drawing isn’t about making great art. It’s a vital part of the way we understand ourselves, understand others and understand the world around us,” she said. And hence her signature program When in Doubt, Draw which she calls an ‘anti-cookie-cutter-approach to teaching art.’

To help people discover the joy and ease of drawing, there is a free six-session course called Divya’s Sketch Sesh available on her website that consists of basic art exercises and also serves as a teaser for her program When in Doubt, Draw. Even though you’ve no prior experience with art, you can opt for these programs. “The sole requirements are enthusiasm, a fierce commitment to discovery and a brave heart in a world persuading you to be otherwise,” she said.

