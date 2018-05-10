Artist Devika Pillai Captured The Dreams Of Underprivileged Children Through Typography

A typography contest – 36 Days of Type is doing the rounds on social media. It’s a challenge for artists, or anyone, to creatively design new typography and letters for the 26 alphabets and 10 numbers. An artist took up the challenge and created letters that embody dream careers of underprivileged children. Talk about boons of social media!

Artist Devika Pillai is a NIFT graduate who participated in the challenge not only to showcase her skills but also to put across dreams of children, which are often dumped under unfavourable life conditions.

Devika’s objective was to highlight the hopes and dreams of underprivileged children for a bright future for them and with the aim of finding people who will help. She received help from an NGO Donate An Hour and she then met with and spoke to the kids. They described their dreams to her, told her what they aspired to be in the future as she carefully listened to them. She then skilfully translated it into wonderful illustrations that represent a myriad of aspirations.

Speaking to Homegrown, Devika elaborated her reason for choosing the idea for the challenge. The project that goes on for 36 days explores and gives wings to newer crafts has a wide visibility and Devika wanted to use the platform in the right way. She said, “I wanted to use the platform to highlight a bigger cause and a broader message.”

“I want to help sick animals.” Roshni, Age 9 . V for Veterinarian . #36daysoftype #36days_v . Refer first post in series to know more about this project. #36dayswithDonateAnHour 112 Likes, 2 Comments – Devika Pillai (@devika.pillai) on Instagram: “”I want to help sick animals.” Roshni, Age 9 . V for Veterinarian . #36daysoftype #36days_v . Refer…”

“We spend most of our time today on social media platforms. For a lot of us, it also inspires, educates and makes the world a smaller place. ’36 days of type’ on Instagram is a great example of user-generated content that promises a global reach and engagement making it an ideal platform to say something bigger,” Devika added.

Through the project, she “hopes to remind people that dreams and aspirations are not limited to children born into privilege.“ She said she wants to help people view these children as one amongst us, untainted by the way society perceives and categorizes them.

“When I’m big enough, I’ll catch all the thieves in my village.”- Anjali, Age 8 . I for Inspector. #36daysoftype #36days_i . Refer first post in series to know more about this project. #36dayswithDonateAnHour 105 Likes, 2 Comments – Devika Pillai (@devika.pillai) on Instagram: “”When I’m big enough, I’ll catch all the thieves in my village.”- Anjali, Age 8 . I for Inspector….”

Devika shared how the entire process, from meeting the children to creating the illustrations went by. She shared, “We first interacted with about 45-50 children at one their centers over 2 days – getting them to think about what they wanted to be and what excited them. It was great to see how uninhibited and thoughtful they were in their responses. As ideal as it would’ve been, there were letters with which no occupations were mentioned and some instances where a lot of them wanted to be, say a ‘Soldier’. Filtering these out and not having certain letters in the series was a restricting yet expected setback. However considering the nature of the series, the primary objective shifted from making sure I had 36 designed forms, to keep the project as original as possible.”

“I’ll open a small store near my house.”- Suraj, Age 12 . G for Grocer. #36daysoftype #36days_g . Refer first post in series to know more about this project. #36dayswithDonateAnHour 124 Likes, 5 Comments – Devika Pillai (@devika.pillai) on Instagram: “”I’ll open a small store near my house.”- Suraj, Age 12 . G for Grocer. #36daysoftype #36days_g ….”

She also acknowledged the efforts by the NGO she tied up with. Devika said, “I spoke to a couple of NGOs initially but what stood out with ‘Donate an Hour’ was their firm belief and insight that uplifting the morale and exposure of underprivileged children through an hour of interaction was of bigger value than donations. They were also quick to point out how most of India is not looking for monetary help but self-reliance at a larger scale where education undoubtedly champions the cause. It was great to work with a team that was as excited about the project as I was. I was also fortunate to have a great friend in a photographer (Gorkey Patwal) with whom I collaborated to execute the idea behind the series.”

“I’ll be a soldier and fight for the country.” Gautam, Age 11 . S for Soldier. #36daysoftype #36days_s . Refer first post in series to know more about this project. #36dayswithDonateAnHour 85 Likes, 2 Comments – Devika Pillai (@devika.pillai) on Instagram: “”I’ll be a soldier and fight for the country.” Gautam, Age 11 . S for Soldier. #36daysoftype…”

