Art Of Managing Time Is Key To Crack UPSC Exams, Says IPS Officer Rema Rajeshwari

Termed as one of the toughest exams in India, the UPSC exams see over 10 lakh applicants each year with only 1000 selections. While many may be intimidated by the difficult syllabus, Rema Rajeshwari never lost the confidence to ace the exams and was the topper of the IPS batch of 2009. She is the first female IPS Officer from Munnar, Kerala, and is currently serving in Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district.

In order to make sure that aspirants of the UPSC exams are better prepared, she shared some crucial tips, starting with smart time management. “Being aware of how much time you have will save you from wasting crucial time and have an undivided focus on what needs to be read,” she said. “Making and sticking to a schedule will also help aspirants a great deal. And once the art of managing time is learnt, each paper becomes an easy nut to crack.”



She shared that she had dedicated three months to cover the syllabus, excluding the 45 days she kept for revising it all. “My focus was always on intense revision and frequent writing practice,” she recalled.



Next, she lists out three must-read books for UPSC aspirants, which are:

Indian History and Culture: Based on NCERT textbooks, this book completely covers Indian history and culture. Indian Polity – Lakshmikanth: A book on Indian polity, including fundamental rights and duties; budget; state, judiciary; constitutional bodies; central and local government; etc. NCERT book for geography and G C Leong for maps: These books cover physical geography and also contain elementary details on climate change, deserts, mountain chains, types of natural vegetation, and other natural phenomena.



Following this she advised the aspirants to read the newspaper each day, go through those Government of India policy documents that are accessible to the public and when it comes to choosing the optional paper, opt for what is best suited to them.

“Aptitude. Aptitude. Aptitude. Don’t go by what the market predicts and the crowd follows,” she said.

Lastly, she shared three tips to remember before you attempt the paper:



1. Smart hard work: Keep your strengths and weaknesses in hindsight and devote time and energy to it accordingly.



2. Revision: Like studying, revising what you studied is equally important.

Stay up-to-date: Be updated all the time about current affairs.

