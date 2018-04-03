Art Enthusiast Pooja Singhal Revives Pichwai Traditions In Her New Exhibition

Mumbai’s Famous Studio is going to display ‘Pichwai: Tradition and Beyond’, which is a collection of over 3,000 works. They are created by a group of Rajasthan’s best Pichwai artists and have been curated by art revivalist Pooja Singhal. Pooja is a designer for Delhi-based womenswear brand Ruh and a well-known art enthusiast.

After devoting years to understanding the Pichwai tradition, she realized that “our indigenous art is increasingly seen as unsophisticated, but is actually executed with a lot of creativity, and has a history that is relevant even today.”

Varsha, gold and stone colour on basli, 16.5×14 in.

The art of Pichwai, usually narrating episodes of Lord Krishna’s life, took birth in Nathdwara, the temple town where you can find richly hued paintings made on sheets of cloth using hand blocks, embroidery, or weaving.

“In the 17th century, only five families of the Vallabhaichari sect (who worshipped Shrinathji) would create the carefully composed renderings on the cloth that is hung behind the idol,” said Singhal.

Lotus Asana, stone colour on cloth, 14×18 in.

The number of Pichwai artists which was 2,000 earlier is only 400 today. The reason? Lack of funding, quality control and interrupted legacy where artists’ children refuse to continue the tradition and switch to new professions.

Coming from an agro-chemical business background, Singhal is employing artisans and providing infrastructure to them. “I have a business background and I use my business orientation to putting a structure around what is difficult about this art form for revivalists,” she explained.

“Pichwai colours used to be made in all sorts of ways; some from semi-precious stones, while others like yellow used to be made from the urine of cows who had been fed mangoes. This isn’t possible anymore. So, we use quality mineral colouring and natural products to get the same rich hue,” she added. “I like to check it at all times—when the colours are decided when the materials to be used are confirmed, everything.”

Leelas of Infant Krishna, stone colour on basli, 18×13.5 in.

On her decision to choose Mumbai for the display, she explained how she finds Mumbai as a “natural space” plus the city’s large population from Gujarat and Nathdwara makes it the obvious choice for holding the biggest show of her mission of reviving the lost art.

The painting on display will be depicting evocative stories of Lord Krishna in a grey-scale palette with multitudes of colours.“We want to show how the traditional can still be relevant amidst the modernised,” said Singhal.

To witness the magic of colors, history and modernity, be there at Famous Studio, Mahalaxmi in Mumbai from April 6-15, book your tickets here.

H/T: Vogue