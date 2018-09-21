Art Director Rita Ghosh On Recreating Manto’s Era For Nandita Das’ Film

Actor-Filmmaker Nandita Das’ film on Saadat Hasan Manto is showing in cinemas and her homage to his legacy now belongs to the audience.

Covering the life of a writer of this intellectual magnitude and social expanse, who is celebrated and at the same time cowardly condemned for his honest writing and portrayal of the 1940s, and also incorporating every aspect of that era, including the people, places, and events, was an unnerving task for the makers of the film.

Speaking on one such aspect, Rita Ghosh, the art director of the film, explained how they executed the director Das’ brief and recreated the era of pre and post partition.

Ghosh told Firstpost, “Nandita’s brief to me was to create the period of the 1940s in a believable manner — the period of pre/post-Partition India. The film includes both the exterior as well as interior as spaces, so for me, it all started from research in terms of the look and feel for two distinct places — Mumbai and Lahore — and accordingly, the look for the architecture, props, costume, colour palettes, lighting, and so on.”

Partition is an integral part of the film’s narrative, which had immensely impacted Manto’s life. Born in Ludhiana, British India, Manto stayed in Mumbai for a large part of his adult life and later moved to Pakistan in the year 1948, post-Partition.

Nandita Das’ Manto has been extensively shot in various parts of south Mumbai where Saadat Hasan Manto lived, such as Claire Road, Byculla, Grant Road, and Reay Road station. But because of the changes that the city has undergone coupled with the inaccessibility of Lahore, Ghosh had to look for a place which still had the old-world charm, devoid of crowds of people, cables and cars everywhere.

Shooting at two locations was a challenge, said Rita. “Maintaining the continuity was a challenge as we didn’t shoot in the chronological order of the story. Some parts of Lahore were recreated in spaces of Bombay, which included mostly the interiors. A conscious effort was made to show the space when Manto was in Bombay when he was in a better financial state, and when Manto goes to Lahore in 1948, where people were still trying to settle down after the Partition. There was still some tension in the air, there were riots on the streets, houses were burnt down, people were migrating. The detailing involved not only props but also altering the houses, lanes, market, lights, and vehicles.”

