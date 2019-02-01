Art Director Natasha Sumant Uses Photography To Disperse Male Gaze In Public Spaces

Art Director Natasha Sumant, who had studied and lived in New York City for 10 years, always noticed that when she would come to India, she would change her behavior, the way she stood, dressed, spoke, even thought.

“On coming back to India from NY, as a woman, the first thing you tend to get acutely aware of is how you conduct yourself in public spaces because the male gaze is rampant and your body is policed in public spaces,” Sumant said. “Not by law or any political institution but by society and its expectation on how women occupy spaces outside the home. Often, the perception is that what you wear determines how safe you are, but we know that this is just society’s way of controlling women.”

Women in India are not safe anywhere, be it streets, temples, schools, or their own house. Triggered by this rampant harassment, Sumant and photographer Pretika Menon created the editorial “Sit Like a Lady.” Featuring street wear brand Gundi Studios and three female rappers Dee MC, Sofia Ashraf, and Anushka Manchanda, we see the three women reclaiming spaces on a train, on streets, and on a beach. They are surrounded by red-clad specters who are representing the disapproval that society reserves only for women.

“Take a look at any Indian street and you will notice that there are more men than women on it,” Menon said. “We want to put the message out there that this is the time to be brave, to challenge the status quo and make ourselves comfortable on the streets. The more it is normalized, the safer it becomes for all of us.”

“In cities, lot of things can happen that are mentally disturbing to a woman,” rapper Dee MC said. “Unnecessary glares, unwanted brushing against our bodies, lewd comments, these are just a few things every girl must have faced at some point in her life.”

