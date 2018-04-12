Arrest Of Kuldeep Sengar, Accused Of Raping 17 Y.O, Will Be Decided By CBI

BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar has finally been booked for raping a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao but his arrest remains a question as the case has now been handed over to the CBI by UP Police.

The state government announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be investigating the charges against Sengar. In a press conference held by the UP Police in Lucknow today, state’s director general of police OP Singh said, “Nobody is defending him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar). All we are saying is that we have to hear both sides. Now that the case has been given to the CBI, they will decide on the arrest.”

“If any evidence is found, the CBI will take a call if the accused has to be arrested or not,” Singh added.

The first information on Kuldeep was registered at Makhi police station in Unnao under various sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the mother of the girl, who was allegedly raped and harassed by the MLA.

The rape victim tried to set herself on fire outside Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, claiming inaction in the gang-rape case. The incident of girl’s father first being beaten up by Atul Singh (Kuldeep’s brother) and his aides on April 3 and then arrested by the police in the evening triggered a political storm. The father died on April 9, hours after he collapsed in prison where he had been detained.

The Uttar Pradesh government has handed over both the cases of rape and the custodial death of the teenager’s father to the probe agency.

