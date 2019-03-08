Army Wife Kiran Uniyal Creates Guinness World Record In Martial Arts

Kiran Uniyal, whose husband is a serving Army officer at the Secunderabad Military Station, is making the nation proud. She is a passionate martial arts practitioner and recently created another Guinness World Record for “Most full contact elbow strikes (one hand) in 3 minutes, 466 strikes”.

Uniyal has already achieved 11 world records, including six Guinness World records in martial arts, fitness, and social work. “I have always been a die-hard fan of Bruce Lee, and so I joined Taekwondo classes as a teenager. After taking a break from it, I resumed practice and then never looked back,” said Uniyal in an interview.

Uniyal’s husband is equally involved in the social activities that she undertakes. The couple is raising a differently abled daughter together. Sharing their experience with other parents, they authored a book together titled Empowering Divyangjan: A Compendium of Benefits and Facilities for Differently Abled Children of the Armed Forces, for special children of the Armed Forces personnel.

Her son Kartik is also a black belt in Taekwondo, who holds two Guinness World Records, out of which he received the first one at the age of 5.

Kiran stands as an inspiration to many women, proving that not only our Army men but their wives are also physically and mentally strong and they can achieve anything once they set their heart on.

H/T: The Times Of India