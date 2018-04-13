Armed With Brushes And Paint, Poornima Sukumar Is Creating A Colourful Future For Transgenders

“Meri id… meri pehchan,” Oh, no, no it isn’t one of the advertisements of PM Modi we see every day. They are the words scrolled across the mesmerizing mural of a transgender woman on the wall of Vivek Vihar Metro Station in Jaipur.

Based in Bangalore, the foundation Aravani Art Project is the one behind this mesmerizing piece of art. Scattered across India in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur as well as in other countries like Sri Lanka, such murals are a testament to the life and struggles of the transgender community.

“I don’t think we understand the confusion, the dilemma these transgenders go through when because we ‘civil’ people force them to lose their identity. And when some of them dare to accept themselves, we forget that they are human too, born with the same rights as we are. I want to create a circle of safe space where discrimination doesn’t exist regardless of what you are, who you are and where you come from,” says Poornima Sukumar, the founder of Aravani Art Project.

The first project in K.R. Market, Bengaluru.

So, in January 2016, she armed the transgenders with brushes and paint buckets. They marched on to claim every desolate wall in slums, red light areas and public places as well, painting away their stories, their thoughts for us to see.

But what set her on the path and where she plans to go from here? Let’s find out!

What was it that set you on this path?

As an artist, I have never said no to any sort of experience. So, when I was teaching visual semiotics in NID (National Institute of Design) in 2014, I was approached by a documentary maker who was making a film on the transgender community. Before that, I had never really paid proper attention to them.

So, in the three and a half years the documentary was being made, I was in close connection with the trans communities. I witnessed their true bonds, their unbreakable spirit that strived to overcome even the toughest problem, and the big hearts they possess despite it. While the making of the documentary was coming to a close, I was sure about one thing- I wanted to join them to search for their identity as well as mine.

The first international project in Sri Lanka, titled Titled: Samata Samana Aithiwaasikam ( Equal Rights for All).

A noble mission, indeed. So, who else is there supporting you in your endeavours?

Our team is as colourful as the colours we paint with. So, there is me obviously (she laughs), then there is Sadhna Prasad our Art Director, Shanthi Sonu who is a transgender artist plus activist, Priyanka Divaakar (India’s first transgender Radio Jockey), Victor Basin Coffey our producer who is an anthropologist, filmmaker, and artist and of course the ever helpful transgender community.

Plus we constantly have volunteers and other people who help us in so many wonderful ways.

Not everyone in the community must be a muralist, so how did it all come on track?

Essentially when we started we had to start from scratch, because no one in the community knew how to paint walls. So, we started slow and as I believe everyone has this spark of creativity inside them.

We started out slow, like first we taught them how to shade, then draw slowly, colouring within the lines and mind you, they are excellent students. Soon I was looking at beautiful murals painted by people who are deemed unworthy by the country they live in.

Amazing! So, what kind of stories do you depict on the wall?

Basically, it is any story about the LGBTQ community that inspires us and we start working on it but we make sure that it depicts the story of another community from some other city. Like this, they come to know about the traditions, cultures, and struggles of other communities as well. Sometimes it is a common ongoing issue, like Aadhar card for transgenders. It is a mutual discussion between us and the community of what they want to tell the public.

So, transgender communities in different cities face problems different from one another?

Obviously. Like in Maharashtra itself, the problems faced by the transgender communities of Pune and Mumbai are different. In Pune, it is because of the stigma they face from the people and in Mumbai, it is their big population itself which means their smaller groups of transgenders which gives rise to cultural differences.

So, do you think you that you are making an impact on society’s perception of the transgenders?

My mission is to connect these transgenders to the world that prefers to turn a blind eye towards them. And to see publications like you covering our story… well, I will say that yes we are making an impact.

The third project took place in Dharavi, Mumbai. Dharavi is one of Asia’s biggest slum and houses a lot of people from the Transgender community.

We are certainly making a dent in the way the society perceives them. It was the sole reason for choosing public spaces so that people know that beyond the life of sex work and begging, they have dreams, aspirations, and rights too. Some of our volunteers had never talked to a transgender before but today they are working with them, eating with them, sharing stories and what not.

But in all this, is there any issue that continuously plagues you?

Finding walls to paint. Because people would rather have people urinating against their walls or a growing pile of garbage against it but when comes to giving us the wall to paint. Oh, no no! One may think it is because of the transgender stories we paint, but they have an issue even if want to depict something else.

Humans and their mentality… Ah well, what are your major requirements as of now for the project?

We are looking for chances to paint in festivals as we need more opportunities to paint. Though, we shouldn’t be needing to spoon feed everyone, if the educated idiots would understand that gender discrimination of any kind is NOT RIGHT! So, funding is required for our workshops and mural projects, especially in small towns which we want to target.

In Chennai.

But have you succeeded in breaking this mentality in your own house?

Earlier, when my family used to come across transgenders begging on streets, they would avert their eyes and pull up the mirrors of their car. But now sometimes ask them about their work with me or smile at them. These are the small changes India needs right now, so instead of changing others I became the change and those around me are gradually changing with me.

That’s indeed an improvement. So, Poornima what would you say are your favorite moments spent with the transgenders which fill you up with pride?

It is when they are gushing with excitement over holding a brush and painting such beautiful murals on the walls. Like during our mural session in the Indian Institute of Human Sciences and they were hooked in an engaging conversation with the students there, excitedly telling them about their work, their newfound artistic skills… oh, it makes me so happy to see them like this.

And what about the one mural which scores a perfect 100 on your list?

I am the worst person to make that choice. It’s like asking a mother which kid do you love the most. I love every wall equally, every wall is a testament to our hard work, the time we devoted and the love we added to the stories we drew on the wall.

So, what is next on the list for Aravani Art Project?

Well, it’s a surprise. All I can tell you is that the next couple of months are going to be pretty busy for us as we’ll traveling outside India for our project work with some of the transgenders. Oh, we are all so excited!

Looking forward to their next wall of art? I know I am!