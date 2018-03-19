Arjun Sawhney And Tania Lefebvre Pay Ode To Bhutanese Goddess Tara Through An Exhibition

Bodhisattva Tara is a meditation deity, who is said to have 21 forms, and is worshipped both in Buddhism and Shaktism. She is one of the 10 Mahavidyas who represents the virtues of success in work and achievements and is also known as the mother of liberation.

Mumbai-based curator Arjun Sawhney, with his friend and former model Tania Lefebvre (married into a Bhutanese Royal family), is paying homage to the deity through an exhibition in Mumbai named Tara: 21 Avatars of the Goddess. “This is the first time that the master artists (of Bhutan) have worked on Thangkas for an art show outside their country,” said Arjun.

The Bhutanese Thangka art exemplifies legends, stories, and deities from Mahayana Buddhism and is explicitly religious. All the symbols and allusions must be in accordance with strict guidelines laid out in Buddhist scripture. Thangka paintings are notable for their large sizes. The process is laborious and demands extensive meticulousness which has slowly made the art a rare form. Arjun and Tania want to revive the old art.

Arjun spoke about the reason he chose to bring back the old, dying art and why he focused on deity Tara. He told Vogue India, “In Buddhist mythology (the Mahayana Buddhism, which is prevalent in Bhutan), the most important female Bodhisattva is the goddess Tara—a very beautiful and powerful goddess who has 21 avatars. In the avatars of the Tara, in the visual imagery, the form of the Tara does not change but the colour of the body and the background as well as the symbols she holds in her right hand alter, thereby changing the energy. So when you buy a Tara or acquire a thangka of a Tara, you are literally bringing a certain energy into your environment. Having examined and read about this concept and having looked at the imagery and ancient antique thangkas, my colleague and dear friend Tania and I decided to do this show.”

He added, “Along with the canvases there will be a lovely Tara statuette in baked earth and they will be part and parcel of the entire exhibition.”

He also shed some light on the artists from Bhutan who have created the Thangkas. “The Royal family, in an attempt to save the art, commissions a lot of work from these artists for their palaces, guest houses, and government offices. We worked with these artists and they form informal alliances to work together as a team on projects that are very large. Given its scale, you can well imagine—for example, to embellish an entire palace, they make a mural that is 40-50 feet. It’s almost like painting the Sistine Chapel. These artists are extremely talented and they work at periodic intervals which means that when it’s winter, it’s too cold for them to paint and create,” said Arjun.

Arjun highlighted how the demand for precision in the art has lessened the number of artists. He said, “Thangka art is meticulous and painstaking. The artists do not use any paint or acrylic, but vegetable dyes and earth colours that are extracted from mud, stones and gold bhasam. Sadly, there are few thangka artists left in the country.”

Speaking of how the paintings are also a sign of modern feminism and women’s empowerment, he said, “Bhutan has the ultimate respect for women and there’s no question of gender inequality there. So to bring this show out with female deities is very topical and relevant at this point in time. I’m happy to say that three of my co-hosts, who are presenting with me, are also female—Sussanne Khan, Simran Lal and Tania Lefebvre—and more power to them because they worked equally hard to put this concept together. There’s a great relevancy about the energy these female figures bring into our lives and hopefully they’ll work as a symbol of equality, fairness and good behaviour.”

