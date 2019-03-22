Arjun Mathur’s Role In ‘Made In Heaven’ Brings A Mother And Son Closer

Ever since its launch on Amazon Prime, “Made in Heaven” has become a sensation, giving sleepless nights to many because of the stellar performances given by the actors and the gripping storyline. While the series tackles problems of cheating partners, loans taken for wedding expenses, forced marriages, etc, one actor who has played his role with great poise and brings it the kind of gravitas it needs is Arjun Mathur who plays Karan Mehta – a gay man struggling for acceptance.

In a recent post shared by Gaysi family on Instagram, we came across the story of Shubhankar Verma, who faced discrimination due to non-acceptance by the society being a member of the LGBTQ community and how the series has brought his mother and him closer. “It was a Wednesday morning, I was eating my breakfast before I had to leave for work, and my mom came to me and asked, out of the blue, if I had ever been harassed for being gay,” wrote Verma.

“I couldn’t help but respond to her question with a question: Why do you ask? She said she’d watched the episode of Made In Heaven the previous night wherein — SPOILER ALERT — Karan gets harassed by the police for being gay. I told her I’d never been harassed to that extent, but that I was bullied in school. I deliberately chose to not mention how I was constantly called “chhakka” or how I was made fun of for being effeminate because I didn’t and don’t want her to feel responsible. The bullying I was subjected to did not and does not make my parents any less of the most supportive parents they’ve always been. It only made those bullies less human for me. And that’s on them — not my parents or anyone else.”

Like many others, Verma’s journey to come out openly about his truth wasn’t easy. It was in January 2013 when he decided to confide in his mother who “did not have the most accepting reaction”. However, his parents eventually came to terms with reality by challenging “their conditioning”.

“This two-minute exchange was a reminder of the progress she’s made, of the fifty-year conditioning she’s had to challenge, confront, and overcome to be more accepting of her son. It was also a reminder of the impact a show can have on people. If it weren’t for Made In Heaven, I maybe wouldn’t have had this exchange with my mom, or she maybe wouldn’t have told me that if anyone were to ever hurt or harass me, she’d give it to them.”

“Since Made In Heaven’s trailer was released, I knew I wanted to watch the show primarily because it had an Indian, male gay character. But it ended up delivering much, much more. In just nine episodes, it didn’t only reflect on the grandeur of the Indian wedding but also the grandiosity of the patriarchy that sits at the head of the table in some form or capacity in every desi household. It is a powerful, nuanced show that covers, among other things, homophobia, internalized homophobia, misogyny, classism, ageism, as well as the implications of a homophobic Section 377. As an openly gay man, I empathized most with Arjun Mathur’s character, Karan, who also, in a bittersweet experience, reminded me of a love that isn’t meant to be. I finished the show in two days, and while I had a lot to say about it immediately after, I had to process it and let it sink in for it had left me feeling emotionally stirred up and, quite frankly, lonely. Most surprisingly, though, it gave me an exchange with my mom I didn’t see coming,” he added.

At an ending note, Verma thanked the show for telling Karan’s story realistically and for opening people’s hearts and minds towards the discrimination faced by the LGBTQ community.