Argent Founders, Who Make Chic Workwear For Women, On How Hillary Clinton Changed Their Life

On Planned Parenthood’s 100th Anniversary Gala in May 2017, Hillary Clinton once again created waves for her fashion style with her refreshingly new, chic attire. Her brand-new look triggered a lot of questions about the then-unknown brand, Argent, and gave it the success it thrives on today. But the story behind the journey isn’t that simple.

In an interview with Huffington Post, Sali Christeson and Eleanor Turner, the founders of the clothing line Argent which sells “functional workwear with attitude,” talk about how their journey started after they quit their respective jobs.

It was during the Professional Women of California Conference in March 2017, where Argent held a pop-up show. Clinton also attended the conference and Christeson and Turner saw the opportunity to introduce her to their brand.

“We get herded into a freight elevator, we don’t really know what’s in store. We got up there so fast. It went from us strategizing what we were going to say in line to us being there in front of her so fast,” said Sali Christeson.

“We literally walked up, holding our blazers open. I said, “I quit my job two years ago at Cisco, she quit her job at J. Crew.” El jumped in and was like, “We make pantsuits,” and Clinton’s jaw just dropped. It was a physical reaction,” she added.

That time we met the ultimate pantsuit aficionado, @hillaryclinton #onwardtogether 256 Likes, 42 Comments – El Turner (@the_elturner) on Instagram: “That time we met the ultimate pantsuit aficionado, @hillaryclinton #onwardtogether”

Instantly impressed by their products, Clinton started enquiring about their brand. They hadn’t even had the time to get over their happiness at the opportunity that Clinton may wear their design when they met Huma Abedin, an American political staffer who was vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President of the United States.

“She was like, “What are these amazing clothes? Where can I find them?” said Eleanor Turner.

Red//white//blue inspiration from @humaabedin in argent 🇺🇸 // #nicework 144 Likes, 4 Comments – Argent (@argent) on Instagram: “Red//white//blue inspiration from @humaabedin in argent 🇺🇸 // #nicework”

“It’s just been such an obvious gap for so long and not every woman wants to wear a dress. Women like that especially find their power in suiting. So we ran back to our booth and grabbed everything we could in their sizes,” added Sali.

And when Clinton wore their creation, the Basketweave Tie Blazer, on the stage of Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala, they both were left beyond words.

“I was walking down the street in San Francisco and just sort of collapsed. I just fell to my knees,” said Sali, explaining that this proved to be a major shot of positivity and boosted their moral to go forward with confidence.

Mood leaving the office [and 2017] behind. #nicework 115 Likes, 10 Comments – Argent (@argent) on Instagram: “Mood leaving the office [and 2017] behind. #nicework”

But the success they have today, wasn’t easy to attain as both had quit their jobs, left behind well-established careers to build up their startup.

“Learning is the biggest thing. I think people want to do this but they don’t have some of the key learnings you get from being in the workforce. I worked at Tommy Hilfiger, J. Crew, Tory Burch ― all those companies showed me different facets of the industry and different things that informed my experience at Argent and helped for this company. Get some experience. And then be prepared to be so scrappy,” said Eleanor.

Women facing hurdles in achieving their goals due to sexism is something even Eleanor and Sali didn’t escape. “The startup world is like the Wild Wild West, it’s not like a protected organization where you have HR. We’ve experienced sexism from both male and female at every level. We’re young, we’re female, we’re targeting women with our product ― that makes it harder,” explained Sali.

But what kept them going and ultimately winning is, “Conviction. Knowing this was a problem for women that we could solve and never wavering. People will waver, but you can’t,” said Eleanor.

H/T: Huffington Post