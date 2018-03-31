Architect Brinda Somaya On How She Rebuilt An Earthquake-Ravaged Village

While architects are commonly known for the historic sites or posh buildings they work on, Brinda Somaya has built her fame on the intrinsic human values she possesses. In a recent interview, she recalls her involvement in the rehabilitation of Bhadli Village in Gujarat which was destroyed in the Bhuj earthquake of 2001.

“I was at home in Mumbai with my 86-year-old father when the earthquake struck. We felt the tremors in Mumbai and I remember we ran down nine storeys. Several villages in the Kutch region were devastated,” she said. “There was debris all around and a veil of sadness. We helped residents rebuild their homes, and in the process empowered the community. I think these social projects enable me to be aware of and sympathetic to those we are building for and building with.”

While rebuilding Bhadli, she had been acutely conscious of preserving the original beauty of the structures and provided them with seismic safety at the same time. “We have been constantly engaged with the community, conservation and the contemporary. Each requires creativity in different ways and all three are equally important to my practice.”

She has won many accolades like an honorary doctorate from her alma mater Smith College, U.S., and the prestigious Baburao Mhatre Gold Medal awarded by the Indian Institute of Architects.

She reminisced her childhood when she decided to become an architect.

“I recall as a child, my parents taking us on a long journey to Nalanda. The brick ruins had a deep impression on me. I remember having discussions with my mother about the long hours archaeologists work.”

Travels with her parents to heritage sites, temples in South India, to small towns, along the Narmada River gave her a broad exposure to the incredible diversity of cultures, vernacular architecture, and crafts. These experiences were enough for her to decide then itself that she will grow up to be an architect.

“I began my practice in a garden shed behind my residence. In the early years, it was a relatively lonely pursuit. I was conscious of the challenges of practising in a male-dominated profession,” she said. But Somaya wasn’t ready to give up as she wanted to do “meaningful projects for societal good”.

“The architect’s role is that of a guardian, he or she is the conscience of the built and the un-built environment. I am an Indian and all what I am comes from my heritage. It is an intrinsic part of my being and will naturally reflect in my work in many ways,” she said in her monograph, launched by Mapin Publishing and the Hecar Foundation, which chronicles the personal and professional journey.

Brinda also engages in several international collaborations to design complex, high-rise towers in Mumbai city and restoration and rejuvenation of heritage structures, keeping in mind the contemporary times.

“I believe an architect needs to go beyond the boundaries of just buildings. There is so much to be done, whether in a village or tribal areas or the metropolis. Unless architects are able to meaningfully engage in civic projects, the discipline will be peripheral to society. I believe that if we nurture the seeds, they will grow,” she said.

