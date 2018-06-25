Archer Deepika Kumari Wins Individual Gold At Salt Lake World Cup

Archer Deepika Kumari clinched gold medal as she defeated Germany’s Michelle Kroppen with 7-3 in the women’s recurve individual at Salt Lake World Cup final on Sunday.

This was the ace player’s first gold at the World Cup after a gap of six years. With this win, she further qualified for the circuit final, which will be held later this year. This will be her seventh appearance in the same.

Deepika has won four World Cup Final silvers in the past (2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015). “Finally! That’s what I said when I won this gold medal,” said Deepika, according to The Times of India, who opened the match with 29 out of a possible 30 points to take a 2-0 lead, before splitting the points with Kroppen in the second.

“I was repeating to myself, ‘just do it the best, this is your time; just enjoy your game and forget about winning or losing and have fun’,” Deepika added. “Do I feel relieved to qualify? Yes and no. I’m not expecting anything, at the moment I’m just enjoying my game, I want to enjoy my game,” said Deepika.

India ended their campaign at the Archery World Cup in Salt Lake with one gold, one silver, and one bronze with Deepika winning the Gold, and Abhishek Verma winning a silver in the compound men’s individual and a bronze in the compound mixed team event.