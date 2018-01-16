Archer Deepika Kumari To Raise Awareness Against Witch Hunting In Her Debut Film

Former World number one archer Deepika Kumari is going to appear on the silver screen soon, with her debut film, tentatively titled ‘Bisahi.’ Starring as the lead, she’ll be seen raising awareness against the social evil of witch hunting, a practice that is still present in many parts of India, including Jharkhand, Deepika’s hometown where the film is set.

“Incidents of witch hunting surface in the news from all across the world all the time. With this film, we are looking forward to taking the issue to the international stage. The film will be a documentation of the trauma and prejudices faced by women who stand out in society,” said Suresh Seth Bhagat, Bisahi’s producer.

While initially Deepika has denied the offer to act in a movie, she later agreed when she read the script which she found moving. The entire cast hails from Jharkhand and will be shot entirely in the state starting mid-March this year.

The ace archer is currently training for the 2018 Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games and has her eyes on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well.

H/T: Hindustan Times