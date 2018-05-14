Archer Deepika Kumari Opts Out Of A Movie To Focus More On Her Game

Archer Deepika Kumari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Manish Sinha’s Bisahi. However, the archer later decided to opt out of the movie as she wanted to focus more on her game.

The movie was based on the social evil of witch-hunting, but she decided to pull out of the movie before any money or time was invested in it for her. She, hence, made the decision before any of her scenes were shot.

She told The Indian Express, “It was a good subject, but I soon realised that if I did the film, it would not be possible for me to do my best in training and competitions.“ She added, “When I had agreed to do the film, the archery competition schedule for the year had not been released. But once I knew that it was a long season, I realised I could not manage it. Bahut hectic ho jaata.”

Gold medalist Deepika said balancing between shoots and training would have been extremely difficult. She said, “Though the producers had said that I needed to work on the film for only 10-11 days, it would not clash with my competitions, and I had to shoot only on weekends, I would not have got any rest as the weekdays would have been consumed totally by my training.”

Kumari told the filmmakers that she now wants to focus all her energy into shining at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She shared, “I have told them (makers of the film) that I can only think about doing a film after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Till then, I will not be able to devote much time to anything else. They were understandably disappointed with my change of heart and said they could not wait that long. I have not heard from them since and don’t know whether they have shelved the project or will carry on with someone else in my place.”

She also made clear that the decision was hers solely and involved no external pressure. “None of the coaches or federation officials asked me to refuse the film. I myself decided, after consulting people close to me, that it is not the right time for it,” Deepika said. “My practice and training are going alright, but my performance seems to be going down. It is time I rectified that,” said Deepika.

Her inspiring story of winning two gold medals at 2010 Commonwealth Games at the age of 16 and then continuing her great game has been chronicled in a documentary named Ladies First.

H/T: Indian Express