Archana Kalpathi, CEO Of AGS Entertainment, On Gender Bias And Her Eccentric Work Pattern

“When my gender was brought into a conversation, it was quite surprising to me,” says Archana Kalpathi the CEO of AGS Entertainment.

Born into a family of entrepreneurs Archana grew up learning the nuances of business since the age of 8 when her family started their first business. She recollects: “I was about 8 when my family began its first business, a small computer training centre – SSI.”

SSI was then sold by the family for a good profit and the family’s next venture was into the entertainment industry. Soon AGS was producing cinema. Susi Ganesan’s Thiruttu Payale which turned out to be a box office success was their maiden venture. There was no looking back after the success of the first movie and they produced many successful movies including Santosh Subramaniam, Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, Madrasapattinam, and Engeyum Kaadhal.

AGS Entertainment’s very first movie theatre, AGS Villivakkam, was inaugurated in 2013. AGS OMR followed the next year. The year 2016 saw the opening of a theatre in T Nagar. A special thing about the T Nagar theatre is the fact that it is in the family neighbourhood. Archana, who pursued her masters in New York, always believed that she’d be the flag bearer of the family’s business in the coming future.

Archana is one of the very few CEOs who you’d often witness performing field work. She is often seen addressing customer queries, standing behind the counter and taking down orders.

Archana explains, “I believe it is important for you to learn and experience just about everything that makes your business. It is important to understand the pain of standing for long hours and of handling difficult customers. I always believe this knowledge is invaluable and almost like a rite of passage.”

Talking about their business ethics, Archana shares: “We’ve always given prime importance to all the building compliances mandated by the government. We’ve got an automated car park in AGS T Nagar, which is probably the only theatre in India to have it. We also give high importance to fire safety. There’s a separate team for every floor in AGS T Nagar.”

Having entered the family business at the young age of 23, Archana shares how her family has provided her with unyielding support. While the same has turned her into the strong, confident woman she is today, it has also been a roadblock at times: “They’re very forward thinking, which did not prepare me for the prejudices I’d face later on in the business.”

Since she grew up into an open, educated family, the gender issues that she had to face at work left her flabbergasted: “When my gender was brought into a conversation, it was quite surprising to me.”

Further speaking about the gender bias that she had to face, Archana shares: “I find it bizarre when people comment on my personal life. It is also disappointing when someone asks me ‘Are they (my father and uncles) the decision makers?’ We’ve never so stuck by society’s impressions of a women’s role.”

But a strong support system made the journey worthwhile for her. Archana shares: “My husband, who works out of Singapore, too is very encouraging of what I do and thankfully my son, who’s 9 years old now, is a sweetheart. He does not need me around all the time.”

Archana has a rather eccentric working pattern. She says: “I actually work in breaks. One day I’m working 20 hours and for the next couple of days, I don’t because I’ve taken care of what needs to be done.”

As an entrepreneur, she certainly has had her share of ups and downs. For instance, the recent turmoil in the industry came up as a big challenge for her. Most of the festivals I'm not home because it is the most important time of the year for us. I don't have weekends off, Monday blues … I only have days that I work and days that I don't," shares Archana.

Talking about her work, Archana expresses that there still remains a lag as there are not enough writers who write about women. She says: “Directors themselves writing scripts is no good, their creativity is bound by financial factors. Whereas, a scriptwriter can write better roles for women. We need to make more films like Mozhi and English Vinglish.”

