Archana and Sangeeta’s Mini-Museum ‘Good Old Games’ Aims To Revive Interest In Traditional Games

In a bid to revive traditional childhood games before they are lost forever, two friends from Hyderabad, Archana and Sangeeta, have come up with a mini-museum and retail outlet named the Good Old Games.

“It was a series of incidents that made us realise that we need to revive the ‘good old games’ before they go extinct. Sangeeta and I have been friends for the past 12 years and most of our discussions revolve around our children and their schooling. We have always been amazed at how this generation of kids prefers to stay indoors, play on their iPhones and wear their glasses around like a badge of honour,” shared Archana. One day, as Sangeeta fell sick, the two friends decided to play a board game. And that’s when they realised, “We had not lost touch and thought why not introduce our children to the games we played, rather than just describing our lively childhoods to them.”

With over 150 games, Good Old Games is not a game parlour, but it is a retail outlet where kids and grown-ups can explore the myriad board games that they have to offer and pick one after reading the instruction manuals. Talking about one of the most popular games, Archana shared that it is Ashta Chamma that catches the attention of people. Being one of the oldest traditional games in India which even finds a mention in the Mahabharata, Ashta Chamma is played using dice or cowry shells.

“Goats and Tigers is also an equally popular game, where one player gets the goats and the other the tigers,” explains Archana, adding, “If the tiger has to win, it has to kill all the goats and for the goat to win, it has to remain defensive and surround the tigers. It’s a strategic game where the players have to think a lot and be calculative. During our childhood days, such games helped a great deal in honing our counting capabilities.”

Along with board games, the duo also sells toys, rattles, tic-tac toe games, pamparams (ancient tops) and non-toxic masks. Talking about how they streamed down to a list of 150 games for the store, Archana said, “We first made a list of all the games we knew. Then we sat with our grandparents and wrote down the games they played. We met people who were extensively into playing games. But the actual work began when we had to decide who would make the games for us. It isn’t a piece of painting or an artwork. If a safe zone has to be on the third row, second column, the artisan has to make sure it is at the exact spot. One mistake and the whole game goes wrong.”

“All the games in the store are hand-made. For non-toxic games and articles, we procured natural, chemical-free sources to dye them. Since some of the games are made using fabrics, we use hand-painted kalamkaari, and for others, we used Sholapur wood. Since the games are customised, the raw materials are not procured in bulk.”

With four years taken to set up the store, Sangeeta and Archana traveled across the length and breadth of the country, in search of artisans who would make the board games according to their specifications.

“Though the purpose remains to cultivate the habit of playing in groups, we are happy that the games are creating curiosity and people are willing to make it a part of their family. After all, traditional games are all about playing a large group, involving the family, sharing and learning that a world exists beyond the virtual reality that we have got so accustomed to.”

H/T: The News Minute