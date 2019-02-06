Apsara Reddy On Being The 1st Transgender Office Bearer For Congress, Section 377, And Transgender Bill

It has almost been a year since Apsara Reddy made history and became the first transgender office-bearer of the Congress.

Reddy, who hails from Chennai, completed her higher education from Australia and England and has the experience of working as a journalist in India and abroad. In a recent interview with Huffington Post, 35-year-old Reddy talked about the experience of becoming the first transgender office bearer in Congress, the hardest phase of her life, Section 377, and the transgender bill.

Here are the excerpts:

On becoming the first transgender office bearer for Congress

“This was the moment that told me that all the decisions I had made, all the internal battles I had fought, all the battles I had fought with the world, and all the abuse and prejudice I had taken, this was the answer that proved I was right.”

“The amount of media attention it garnered and the amount of love from all the quarters just drowned out the negative voices. A lot of people, who I had not met for years, called up to congratulate me. There were relatives of mine who regretted being rude to me and apologized. It brought back so many more people into my life. It changed my life overnight.”

On media’s portrayal of transgender individuals

“I believe that transgender women should access all spaces, but when she becomes headline news just because of her identity — even when I became general secretary of Mahila Congress — focusing only on gender takes away from the sanctity of that position. The press needs to move beyond just covering the sights and sounds of transgender women which are so typical.”

“The media needs to focus on the actual event. For instance, me joining the Mahila Congress could have also been more than a transgender woman getting a chance in politics. It could have been about the role, what does it mean for mainstreaming, what does it mean for the overall politics and the mindset of politicians.”

On coming out to her family