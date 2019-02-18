Monday, February 18 2019, 06:25:13
Apart From Posting On FB, What Josh Do You Have: Mallika Dua Shares Army Wife’s Hard-Hitting Note Post Pulwama
- February 18, 2019
Post the Pulwama attack, where over 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the worst terror attack in India, one of the most vocal sentiments to come out of the country is that of revenge.
But is war what we really need right now? Is the destruction of Pakistan the answer to our country’s problems? There are far too many such questions and very few answers as the reigning emotion right now is that of anger. Recently, Mallika Dua posted a note from an Army wife, Shraddha Kushal Ganguly, which asks some hard-hitting questions about these responses.
Here’s the post:
By Shraddha Kushal Ganguly , an Army wife, verified by her.
