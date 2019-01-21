Aparna Kumar Becomes The First Woman IPS Officer To Successfully Complete The South Pole Expedition

Already accredited for climbing top six mountain peaks of six continents, Aparna Kumar has now become the first woman IPS officer to reach the South Pole.

The fact that Aparna recovered from a stubborn bout of pneumonia just before leaving for the expedition made her feat even more commendable. “And if that was not enough, I also broke my prescription sunglasses during the expedition,” she shared in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times.

Sharing the experience of her expedition, Aparna said, “Braving high-speed icy wind which slashed my face amid bouts of frostbite and chest congestion made the experience of skiing up to eight hours a day at a temperature of minus 40 degree Celsius memorable.”

She added, “The weather is never the same. It is cloudy, windy, icy cold and snowing. Antarctica is the driest and coldest place on earth. It was a great struggle to stay in open in such an extreme weather condition. My hands and fingers were terribly cold and I always feared of getting frostbite. Even toes get very cold while moving. I felt really blessed and fortunate.”

Aparna reached the South Pole on January 13th and credited her husband Sanjay Kumar for her success. The IPS Association confirmed the news by posting it on their Twitter handle. Here’s the tweet:

IPS Association on Twitter Steely Resolve! Kudos Aparna Kumar, IPS DIG @ITBP_official on yet another remarkable feat by reaching South Pole & unfurling flag of India & ITBP on Jan13, ’19. She’s already scaled highest Peaks of 6 continents out of 7. Explorer’s Grand Slam is within her sights now. Way to go.

Owing to the frosty weather conditions, Aparna had to wear double mittens during the expedition and also had to carry her pneumonia medication. “As soon as the skiing commenced, I started pneumonia drugs. I was constantly coughing. Pulling the 35 kgs sled was also energy sapping as every day we were gaining altitude,” she shared.

Upon her arrival in India, Aparna was given a warm welcome by ITBP officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also congratulated her for the feat.

